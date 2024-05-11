Women's National Basketball Association WNBA, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson lands signature Nike shoe Updated May. 11, 2024 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Las Vegas Aces and WNBA star A'ja Wilson has signed a signature shoe deal with Nike, the two sides announced Saturday as the two-time defending champions prepared to play a preseason exhibition against the Puerto Rican national team at South Carolina, where Wilson starred for the Gamecocks during her college career.

"It's been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete," Wilson said. "From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we've worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style."

Wilson's signature show, the "A'One," will debut in 2025. She's the 13th WNBA player to ink a signature shoe deal. The Olympic gold-medal winner joins tennis greats Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, soccer standout Megan Rapinoe and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu on Nike’s roster of signature athletes. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, the most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I history, reportedly has a new Nike deal valued at $28 million over eight years as well.

"I hope when girls wear this shoe, they believe in themselves," Wilson said. "I want them to hopefully lace them up, feel powerful and understand that nobody can stop them from their dreams. Set those goals high. Go get them — that’s the biggest thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson, 27, is a two-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA champion and a five-time All-Star who has spent her entire six-year career with the Aces.

Last season, Wilson averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. She then averaged 23.8 points per game in the playoffs.

Wilson and the Aces open the 2024 WNBA season at home against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. They're trying to become the first team to win three straight championships since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA titles from 1997-2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's National Basketball Association Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson

share