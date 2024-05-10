Copa América Neymar left off Brazil's squad for Copa América due to torn ACL Published May. 10, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Neymar was left off Brazil's squad for the Copa América on Friday and teenage striker Endrick was included.

Neymar, who plays for Saudi club Al-Hilal and is recovering from a torn ACL, was expected to be omitted from the tournament in the United States in June and July.

The 17-year-old Endrick, who will soon join Real Madrid, scored for Brazil in a 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium and in a 2-2 draw against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in March — the national team's only matches since Dorival Junior took over as coach in January.

Striker Richarlison and midfielder Casemiro, who were starters for Brazil at the last World Cup in Qatar, also didn't make the cut.

Brazil will play friendlies against the United States and Mexico ahead of the tournament.

At the Copa America, Brazil will play in Group D with Costa Rica, Colombia and Paraguay.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) Bento (Athletico Paranaense)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Guilheme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (Porto), Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), João Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Savinho (Girona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Reporting by The Associated Press.

