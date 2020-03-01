Badgers tie Buckeyes 3-3, pick up extra point in shootout

The Wisconsin Badgers fought back to tie the game against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes, then won the shootout with a goal from Ty Pelton-Byce to gain the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

The Badgers trailed 2-0 after the first intermission, but got on the board when freshman forward Dylan Holloway scored with 12:17 left in the second.

After Ohio State got another goal, Wisconsin senior forward Max Zimmer scored on a power play with 42.5 seconds left until the second intermission.

It took until 3:09 left in the third period, but the Badgers tied the game at 3-3 when Wisconsin junior defenseman Tyler Inamoto scored.

TYLER INAMOTO'S SECOND OF THE SEASON WAS A ROCKET🚀 We're tied in Columbus!#OnWisconsin | #Badgers pic.twitter.com/TDvLsOgOKe — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 1, 2020

After the game could not be decided in overtime, Wisconsin picked up the extra point on a shootout goal from junior forward Ty Pelton-Byce.

The Badgers will be back in action on Friday in the first game of Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals against Ohio State.