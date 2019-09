Robin Lopez, Bucks center

TWITTER HANDLE: @rolopez42

POST: If the NBA really wants the Ninja Headbands done with, they should have asked somebody like me to wear them. It would be like seeing Betty White dab or something. The trend would be *dead.* Think about it, @NBA.

TOM’S TAKE: Robin’s self-awareness rating on NBA2K has to be off the charts.

https://twitter.com/rolopez42/status/1171878081834967043?s=20