Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

Milwaukee only played in two games last week but Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet, as usual. In a win over Chicago on Wednesday he had 36 points (14-of-21 shooting), 11 rebounds, eight assists and a block. In an overtime loss to New York on Saturday he recorded 33 points (10-of-17 shooting), 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Antetokounmpo has scored 30+ points in five of his last six games. He was the NBA's player of the month for November, when he averaged 28.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. When the amazing starts becoming ordinary, you know you're watching something special. Also, side note: Don't step over Giannis. While we admit we loved his initial reaction, we also like that he came back out and apologized (sort of) saying he knows he's a role model for kids.