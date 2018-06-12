Clippers Announce Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

The Clippers announced their 2018 Summer League schedule today, featuring games against the Warriors, Kings and Rockets. All 30 NBA teams will compete for the NBA Summer League title at the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.

The three preliminary games start July 6 and run until July 10. Following the preliminary games, teams will be seeded into the tournament which begins July 11, ending with the Championship game on July 17.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The Clippers will have a chance to showcase their rising stars on the roster and a their 12th and 13th overall NBA Draft selections.

This year marks the first time in Summer League history that all 30 NBA teams will be participating in the event. The 12 day event will include 82 games with each team guaranteed at least five games and a maximum of eight games.