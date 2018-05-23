LA Clippers, head coach Doc Rivers agree on contract extension

Doc is sticking around.

The Los Angeles Clippers and their head coach agreed to a contract extension, the club announced on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Clippers have reached the postseason in four of Rivers’ five seasons at the helm. Rivers is the winningest coach in franchise history (259 victories; .632 winning percentage) and has an overall record of 259-191 in 410 games.

“Doc is one of the top coaches in the NBA, coming off one of his finest seasons since joining the Clippers,” said L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer. “We trust Doc to lead a competitive, tough, hard-working team while upholding a culture of accountability expected to resonate throughout the organization.”

The L.A. Clippers today announced that the team has agreed to a contract extension with head coach @DocRivers. 🙌 Read More: https://t.co/HJaLDW9FoQ pic.twitter.com/efv2fKzEAS — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 23, 2018

Rivers, entering his 20th season as an NBA head coach, is one of two active coaches (Gregg Popovich) to win at least 800 games.

“I am proud of the success we have had here over the last five seasons, but there is more work to be done,” said Rivers in a statement. “We are coming off a year where our team battled through many challenges and much adversity, proving deep talent and even greater potential. I am looking forward to getting back to work on the court to develop our players and compete with the NBA’s elite.”