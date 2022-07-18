Garoppolo 'most underrated player in the NFL,' Cowherd says

National Football League
The San Francisco 49ers still have Jimmy Garoppolo on their roster, despite saying publicly they plan to start second-year player Trey Lance this upcoming season.

And that has FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd thinking that Garoppolo is overlooked.

"I think Jimmy Garoppolo has now become the most underrated player in the NFL, by a mile," Cowherd said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Garoppolo underwent offseason shoulder surgery and isn't fully healed yet, but former 49ers star Steve Young said he expects Garoppolo to ask for his release after he passes a physical. 

In an offseason filled with quarterback movement — Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Carson Wentz to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson to the Browns, Matt Ryan to the Colts and Baker Mayfield to the Panthers — the 49ers haven't dealt Garoppolo yet. 

Jimmy G, who led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game last season, carries a $27 million salary cap for the upcoming season, which does make him harder to trade. But Cowherd thinks more teams should be looking into acquiring him.

Because he only has one year left on his contract, "you're not invested for years," Cowherd said.

Some of the knocks against Garoppolo — he's always hurt, he's good but not great — don't hold much water, Cowherd added.

"Didn't we watch him outplay Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? … When he's available, which is mostly, he wins games."

In the 2021 season, with Garoppolo at the helm, the 49ers were sixth in completion percentage (68.3%), ninth in passer rating (98.7), second in yards per attempt (8.6) and first in yards per completion (12.7). And that's in a run-first offense.

"Good to very good? Get him in the building," Cowherd said.

