United States USMNT transfer tracker: Tim Weah lands in Turin, Ricardo Pepi commits to PSV Published Jun. 28, 2023

There are more Americans in Europe's top-five leagues than there have ever been before. As a result, there is more high-profile player movement in the United States men's national team player pool during the summer transfer window.

Here are the players that have already changed clubs and the ones that are expected to move before the window closes on September 1.

COMPLETED

Tim Weah: Lille to Juventus

Italian giants Juventus agreed to pay Lille a transfer fee of $12 million for Tim Weah on Monday. Weah plays as a winger for the USMNT, but Juventus reportedly see him as a long-term solution wingback. Weah also played wingback for Lille last season.

Weah will join his USMNT teammate Weston McKennie at Juventus, assuming McKennie isn't transferred himself. The Turin-based club finished seventh in Serie A after being penalized 10 points for false accounting. Without the deduction, they would have finished third and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Ricardo Pepi: Augsburg to PSV

After a successful loan spell at FC Groningen, Ricardo Pepi was transferred from Ausburg to PSV Eindhoven for a transfer fee of $10.9 million. Ausburg paid FC Dallas $20 million for Pepi in January 2022, which is the highest transfer fee a European club has paid for an American player.

In all competitions last season, Pepi recorded 12 goals and 3 assists for the last-placed Groningen. Ausburg, meanwhile, finished 15th in the Bundesliga, just a point shy of relegation.

Pepi will now play for PSV, which finished second in the Eredivisie and will play in the Champions League next season. Pepi, 20, was not on the USMNT's 2022 World Cup roster.

LATEST RUMORS

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea to AC Milan

Christian Pulisic's time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end, as the 24-year-old USMNT star has reportedly agreed to personal terms with AC Milan. The holdup? Chelsea reportedly wants $27.3 million for Pulisic, which is still less than the $73 million that the West London club paid for him in 2019.

If all parties are able to come to an agreement, Pulisic will join one of the biggest clubs in Italy. Milan has won the Champions League — the second-most all-time — and haven't finished outside the top-four in Serie A since 2020. Pulisic became the first American player to lift the Champions League in 2021.

Yunus Musah: Valencia to AC Milan

In addition to Christian Pulisic, AC Milan has also reportedly expressed interest in acquiring 20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia. Valencia turned down transfer bids for Musah last season but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish club is now willing to sell Musah for $21.8 million.

Brenden Aaronson: Leeds to Fulham

Mid-table English Premier League side Fulham has reportedly approached Leeds about a potential loan deal for 22-year-old attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson joined Leeds last summer for a transfer fee of $30 million, and while he started his Premier League career on the right foot, his role diminished as Leeds changed managers and started piling up losses. Aaronson tallied 2 goals and 3 assists in 36 appearances for Leeds last season.

This story will be updated with the last USMNT transfer rumors and completed deals.

