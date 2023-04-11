FIFA Women's World Cup What are USWNT's options to replace Mallory Swanson ahead of World Cup? Updated Apr. 11, 2023 2:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

ST. LOUIS — If Vlatko Andonovski thought he had a good idea of what his World Cup roster was going to look like this summer, well, things just got more complicated.

That’s because now, 100 days before the U.S. women’s national team’s first World Cup match against Vietnam on July 21, the coach has to figure out how to replace Mallory Swanson.

Swanson had a World Cup spot locked up, probably dating back at least last year. That’s when Andonovski first said it would take a lot for another player to unseat her as a starter.

After being left off the Tokyo Olympics roster in 2021, Swanson made it her personal mission to never be left off another USWNT roster. She emerged with a renowned sense of energy and confidence and was a finalist for NWSL MVP in 2021 and 2022 with the Chicago Red Stars. This season, as USWNT teammate Trinity Rodman put it Monday, Swanson "started the year kicking butt." Heading into this month’s training camp, she was on a six-game scoring streak, which included seven goals in five games this calendar year. She scored four goals in three SheBelieves Cup games in February, earning her tournament MVP.

Then in the 40th minute of Saturday’s game against Ireland, the 24-year-old tore the patellar tendon in her left knee when she made contact with an Irish defender. She has yet to have surgery and there is no current timetable for Swanson's return, but the injury will almost certainly keep her out of this summer’s World Cup.

Tuesday’s game against Ireland, the second in a pair of friendlies, is the final USWNT match before Andonovski announces his 23-player roster in June. Players can still make their case stronger through performances in NWSL and club play, but this is the last opportunity anyone has in the national team setting.

Between now and then, Andonovski will have to figure out who makes the most sense to take Swanson’s spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s a challenge," the coach said Monday. "I can sit here and say, ‘Oh, no, we’re great.’ No. You don't replace Mallory that easy. We all know that.

"We just have to face it straight up, and we’re ready for it. In some ways, we were preparing certain players for moments like this, and we think that we will have a good answer. We’re happy with the group of players we have, we’re happy with our form, and we’re happy with their abilities. It’s just a question of which one is going to be the one that will fill that spot."

The answer could be 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who made history this year when she became the first high schooler to be selected No. 1 overall in the NWSL draft. As soon as Swanson was carted off the field Saturday, U.S. Soccer support staff reached out to Thompson, who was at Angel City FC practice and completely unaware of what was unfolding. A text message informed her that she needed to get to St. Louis ASAP, so she scrambled to catch a flight.

"My mom packed my bags, I came home [from practice] and we went straight to the airport," Thompson said Monday before team training at CITYPARK. "There was lots of traffic going there, and I was like the last person on the plane. It was a lot of stress in those two hours, but I’m happy I made it, and I’m happy to be here."

Thompson joins the ultra-competitive forward line that includes Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Lynn Williams, Ashley Hatch and Rodman. Megan Rapinoe would be there too, if not for a minor injury that kept her out of this camp. The depth and competition at this position are fierce, but give Andonovski plenty of options.

"If there’s a team with a group of players ready to step in in the moment," Andonovski said, "that’s this team."

Thompson earned her first two caps last fall against England and Spain, and Andonovski expects to give her playing time against Ireland. It may turn out she’s the perfect swap for Swanson, as she also loves taking defenders one-on-one and runs at defenses with confidence.

"For an 18-year-old, it’s borderline arrogant the way she goes at you," Andonovski said. "She can eliminate players on the dribble and score some good goals as well."

Swanson’s injury doesn’t just impact the forward battle – it could have a ripple effect down the roster. How does her absence change things on the left wing? Does it open or close doors for players at other positions? Perhaps we will get a glimpse into what Andonovski is thinking on Tuesday as he tries various combinations of players together without Swanson in the picture.

Additionally, Julie Ertz is back in the mix after making a surprise return during this camp. She had not played for the USWNT since the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics and had a baby in August. There had been no hints that a comeback was imminent, so how will Andonovski fit the 31-year-old into the midfield when he was previously satisfied with the trio of Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle?

"We’re going to have to go back and rewatch lots of games and lots of trainings to see who fits where and how these players are going to help us in different moments to be successful," Andonovski said.

At the start of this camp, Andonovski said he was "positive" he would not come away from this window with a final 23-player roster in mind. While he likely knows the majority of his team, there are still a few slots up for grabs.

Andonovski will need to come up with answers soon.

More Women's World Cup from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share