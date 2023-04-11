FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup 2023: 25 reasons to be excited for Australia/New Zealand Updated Apr. 11, 2023 12:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will kick off in 100 days with New Zealand's group stage opener against Norway on July 20.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about this year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand — the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere — but we narrowed our list down to 25.

1. Marta's last dance

At 37, the Brazilian star is surely headed to her sixth and final World Cup this summer. She won't be Down Under just to make up the numbers; with 17 goals, Marta is already the tournament's top scorer, men's or women's, and will be looking to add to her haul with a Brazilian side capable of making a deep run.

2. Argentina's progress

After losing every match it played at its first three Women's World Cups, Argentina narrowly missed out on the knockout stage in 2019 after impressive ties against Scotland and former champion Japan and a slim 1-0 loss to eventual semifinalist England. Drawn with Italy, South Africa and Sweden this summer, La Albiceleste hope to reach the second round for the first time.

3. Megan Rapinoe's swansong

Sure, she'll be 38 by the time the tournament 2023 kicks off. But even if she isn't a full-time starter for the United States anymore, Rapinoe — who in 2019 took home both the Golden Ball as tourney MVP and the Golden Boot as its scoring leader — always has been at her best when the world is watching. Don't bet against the veteran creating one final memory on the global stage.

Rapinoe scores against the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final

4. Alex Morgan atop her game

Morgan's six goals tied U.S. teammate Rapinoe for the most at France 2019. She became a mom and turned 34 in the time since, but Morgan's scoring touch is as lethal as ever. With fellow forward Mallory Swanson missing this summer because of a knee injury, the vet should get most of the Americans' best looks at goal. She'll be counted on to finish them.

5. A new generation of USWNT stars

Morgan's World Cup breakout came in 2011. Julie Ertz followed four years later, while Rose Lavelle went from young star to household name after her late goal against the Netherlands sealed the USWNT's repeat in 2019. Which newbie will bust out this summer? Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma are probably the best bets.

[USWNT offsetting inexperience with 'incredibly gifted' young talent]

6. Sam Kerr playing on home soil

The Australian striker has been among the world's most prolific for years. Now 29, Kerr, already the Matildas' all-time leading scorer, has the chance to boost her profile into the stratosphere this summer (and make a case for her first FIFA Best award) by spearheading the co-hosts' title challenge.

7. England's huge opportunity

By winning the 2022 Euros, the Lionesses have already done what their male counterparts had been unable to in six decades: win an international soccer tournament. Now England's Golden Generation has perhaps the country's best chance in decades to finally hoist a World Cup trophy again for the first time since the men claimed their lone title way back in 1966.

[England wins first-ever women's Finalissima in shootout vs. Brazil]

8. Alexia Putellas' return to La Roja

It speaks to Putellas' all-planet ability that she was named FIFA's best player in February for a second straight year despite having been injured for the final five months of 2022. Putellas, who tore her ACL last July, should be fully recovered in time to captain Spain at her third World Cup.

9. Spain's final roster

If Putellas isn't on La Roja's squad, it might not be because of her knee. Fifteen of Spain's veterans have been mired in dispute with the country's federation over national team coach Jorge Vilda, who the players say has mistreated them. The 15, which as of now doesn't include the injured Putellas, continue to sit out as seventh-ranked Spain's World Cup prep continues.

10. Down Under front and center

Host countries always provide the backdrop to every World Cup. That won't be any different this summer, as Australia and New Zealand stage the event for the first time in either nation's history. From the Football Ferns' July 20 tournament opener in Auckland to the Aug. 20 grand finale in Sydney, the spectacle will be unique.

11. The Netherlands' quest for revenge

After winning the Euros in 2017, the Dutch made it all the way to the 2019 World Cup final before losing the title match to the United States. The Netherlands won't have to wait long to get another crack at the Americans on the biggest stage, as the two teams meet midway through the group stage.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final highlights

12. Vietnam's daunting welcome

One of eight debutants this summer, the Vietnamese's reward for qualifying is a date with the four-time champion U.S. in their first Women's World Cup match. They'll be hoping to do better than the last Asian squad to open against the Americans, who began their ultimately successful title defense four years ago with a 13-0 demolition of Thailand.

13. Eight newcomers

Along with Vietnam, Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland and Zambia will debut at this Women's World Cup. Panama, Portugal and Vietnam have never competed in a FIFA women's competition at any level. For the Philippines, Australia/New Zealand 2023 marks the country's first FIFA tournament, men's or women's.

14. Canada's Olympic encore

Les Rouges won their first major tournament title by snaring Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in the summer of 2021 — their third straight medal. Canada's track record at World Cups has been less impressive, though. With a proven and battle tested roster, this summer presents the perfect opportunity to change that.

15. 32 teams!

Australia/New Zealand 2023 will be the biggest Women's World Cup ever after FIFA expanded the competition, which will for the first time feature 32 teams. That's eight more than ever before and the same number as every men's World Cup since 1998.

16. Morocco making more history

Morocco is the first Arab country to qualify for a Women's World Cup. After their men's side became the first from Africa to reach the semifinals of the competition last year in Qatar, success for the Moroccan women would be surviving a group that also contains Colombia, Germany and South Korea.

17. How far can France go?

There's no doubt Les Bleus are one of the most talented teams in the tournament. But France has been embroiled in controversy in the lead up to this World Cup; longtime coach Corinne Diacre was fired last month after several players, including captain Wendie Renard, refused to play for her any longer. It will be fascinating to see how the French fare under new boss Hervé Renard.

[Hervé Renard names Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer to first France squad]

18. USWNT's quest for history

Just three countries, men's or women's, have ever won two consecutive World Cups. None have ever captured three straight, which is exactly what the U.S. will try to accomplish this summer Down Under. It won't be easy. They'll probably need a bounce or two to go their way. But if any team can do it, it's the absurdly deep, No. 1 ranked Americans.

19. Ada Hegerberg's World Cup return

The best player in the women's game at the time, Hegerberg famously sat out France 2019 because of a dispute with Norway's governing body. The striker, who has 43 goals in 75 international appearances, ended her exile last year, scoring a hat trick in her first match. Now she's headed to her second World Cup; she was named the best young player at Canada 2015.

20. Sinclair padding her scoring record

No man or women has scored as many international goals as Canada's Christine Sinclair, who holds the world record with 190. She's 39 and no longer an automatic starter for Les Rouges. But she surely still has a goal or two in her at this World Cup, which could mark the final games of an unparalleled career.

21. Lots and lots of goals

Remember that 13-0 drubbing the U.S. hung on World Cup debutant Thailand in its opening match four years ago? Expect more of those heavily lopsided score lines this summer as the field increases from 24 to 32 teams and established nations have their way with the newcomers. Hey, who doesn't love goals?

22. Another boost for the women's game

Every four years since 1991, the women's game takes another giant leap forward when a new World Cup kicks off. It won't be any different this summer in sports-crazed Australia and New Zealand, which will both pull out all the stops to make sure that the biggest Women's World Cup ever is also among the most memorable.

23. Who'll replace Mallory Swanson?

The USWNT's leading scorer in 2023, Swanson likely will miss the World Cup after tearing the patella tendon in her left knee in April in one of the Americans' final tuneups. Who'll step up in her absence? Lynn Williams and Trinity Rodman are the prime candidates, with 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson another intriguing possibility.

24. Beth Mead's big moment

Despite leading Euro 2022 in goals and assists and helping England win its first major title, men's or women's, in more than half a century, Mead didn't take home the Ballon d'Or last year nor the top player awards doled out by UEFA and FIFA. No matter. This summer, the striker will have her best chance yet to prove that she's the best there is in the women's game.

25. Germany the underdog?

It seems ludicrous given Germany's pedigree, but mere months from the start of the 2023 World Cup there isn't much talk about the two-time champs.

That could change quickly in this tournament. FIFA's No. 2 team is desperate to add its third title and first since China 2007 and is more than capable of going the distance. Ignore them at your peril.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

