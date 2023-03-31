FIFA Women's World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup

Hervé Renard names Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer to first France squad

Published Mar. 31, 2023 3:25 p.m. ET

Newly-appointed France women's national team coach Hervé Renard has called up Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer for Les Bleus' international friendlies against Colombia and Canada in April.

Wendie Renard, France's captain, and two of her teammates, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, announced in February that they were stepping away from their international duties due to their displeasure with the team's former head coach Corinne Diacre. In March, Diacre was fired.

Wendie Renard is now in position to play in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as France's captain. France, which is currently ranked No. 5 in the world by FIFA, is in Group F with Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.

Le Sommer, Frances all-time leading goalscorer, also has chance to break into France's squad after being left off of France's Euro 2022 squad. Le Sommer, 33, plays for Lyon at the club level with Wendie Renard.

France will play Colombia in an international friendly on Friday, April 7. The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off July 20 on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

More Women's World Cup from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Wendie Renard
France
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers fan's proposal ends with tackle, arrest and engagement
Dodgers fan's proposal ends with tackle, arrest and engagement
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes