Hervé Renard names Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer to first France squad

Newly-appointed France women's national team coach Hervé Renard has called up Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer for Les Bleus' international friendlies against Colombia and Canada in April.

Wendie Renard, France's captain, and two of her teammates, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto , announced in February that they were stepping away from their international duties due to their displeasure with the team's former head coach Corinne Diacre. In March, Diacre was fired.

Wendie Renard is now in position to play in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as France's captain. France, which is currently ranked No. 5 in the world by FIFA, is in Group F with Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.

Le Sommer, Frances all-time leading goalscorer, also has chance to break into France's squad after being left off of France's Euro 2022 squad. Le Sommer, 33, plays for Lyon at the club level with Wendie Renard.

France will play Colombia in an international friendly on Friday, April 7. The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off July 20 on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

