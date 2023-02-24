France captain Wendie Renard steps back from national team in protest
France captain Wendie Renard was among the three players that stepped down from the women's national team on Friday in protest of "the current system." Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto have also stepped down from the national team and won't play in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July unless "the necessary changes are finally made."
"I have defended the blue, white and red shirt 142 times with passion, commitment and professionalism," Renard said in a statement. "I love France more than anything. I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system, which is far from the requirements of the highest level.
"It is a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team. Unfortunately, I will not be playing in this World Cup under such conditions. My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering ... and I don't want to suffer anymore."
According to French media outlet RMC Sport, Renard — one of the world's best defenders — is unhappy with the management of the team under Corinne Diacre. Diacre stripped Renard of her captaincy in 2017. She wasn't named captain again until 2021.
The French Football Federation (FFF) released a statement in response to the statements released on Friday, saying: "The FFF has taken note of the declarations of Renard, Diani and Katoto. Its executive committee, which will meet on 28 February, will address the issue on that occasion. The FFF would like to remind that no individual is above the Équipe de France institution."
France is currently ranked No. 5 in the world in FIFA's women's world rankings. It will open up its Women's World Cup on July 23.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- USWNT rounding into World Cup form, but work still needs to be done
- Alex Morgan is the highest-scoring mom in USWNT history
- USWNT beats Brazil 2-1 to win SheBelieves Cup: 3 takeaways
- 2023 MLS title odds: LAFC opens as favorite to win MLS Cup
- Xavi says Barcelona's doors will 'always be open' for Lionel Messi
- USWNT offsetting inexperience with 'incredibly gifted' young talent
- Mallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started
- ‘Well do anything possible’: USWNT backs Canada in fight for pay equality
- USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea in summer
- USWNT rounding into World Cup form, but work still needs to be doneMallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting startedMessi, Mbappé and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
- Canadian women’s national team takes action over cuts ahead of World CupMegan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith to miss January friendlies vs. New ZealandWomen's World Cup 2023: 10 players to watch this spring
- 'We'll do anything possible': USWNT backs Canada in fight for pay equityWomen's World Cup Draw: Group stages set for 2023 fieldWomen's World Cup 2023 odds: USA's lines to win it all Down Under
- USWNT rounding into World Cup form, but work still needs to be doneMallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting startedMessi, Mbappé and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
- Canadian women’s national team takes action over cuts ahead of World CupMegan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith to miss January friendlies vs. New ZealandWomen's World Cup 2023: 10 players to watch this spring
- 'We'll do anything possible': USWNT backs Canada in fight for pay equityWomen's World Cup Draw: Group stages set for 2023 fieldWomen's World Cup 2023 odds: USA's lines to win it all Down Under