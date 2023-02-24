FIFA Women's World Cup
France captain Wendie Renard steps back from national team in protest

Published Feb. 24, 2023 1:58 p.m. EST

France captain Wendie Renard was among the three players that stepped down from the women's national team on Friday in protest of "the current system." Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto have also stepped down from the national team and won't play in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July unless "the necessary changes are finally made."

"I have defended the blue, white and red shirt 142 times with passion, commitment and professionalism," Renard said in a statement. "I love France more than anything. I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system, which is far from the requirements of the highest level.

"It is a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team. Unfortunately, I will not be playing in this World Cup under such conditions. My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering ... and I don't want to suffer anymore."

According to French media outlet RMC Sport, Renard  — one of the world's best defenders — is unhappy with the management of the team under Corinne Diacre. Diacre stripped Renard of her captaincy in 2017. She wasn't named captain again until 2021.

The French Football Federation (FFF) released a statement in response to the statements released on Friday, saying: "The FFF has taken note of the declarations of Renard, Diani and Katoto. Its executive committee, which will meet on 28 February, will address the issue on that occasion. The FFF would like to remind that no individual is above the Équipe de France institution."

France is currently ranked No. 5 in the world in FIFA's women's world rankings. It will open up its Women's World Cup on July 23.

