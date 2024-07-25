United States USA cruises past Zambia to 3-0 win in first match of Paris Olympics Published Jul. 25, 2024 5:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the last several months, players and coaches on the U.S. women's national team have been saying publicly that they have moved on from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup when the squad was eliminated in the Round of 16.

In their opening match of the Paris Olympics, the Americans backed their words up with a resounding 3-0 win over Zambia.

Trinity Rodman opened the scoring in the 17th minute – after hitting the crossbar moments before — and then Mallory Swanson struck twice within 66 seconds to give the USWNT a comfortable lead. It didn't help Zambia's efforts when Pauline Zulu was issued a red card in the 30th minute, forcing her team to play with 10 players the rest of the way.

The USWNT staved off two of the world's best players in superstars Barbra Banda, whose 12 goals are tied for the most in the NWSL this season, and Racheal Kundananji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. came out confident and played with a familiar swagger, scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes. But the team failed to find the back of the net again despite having a player advantage.

Even so, this was a critical victory for the USWNT in coach Emma Hayes' first competitive match with the squad. Securing three points is especially important given how challenging the rest of the group will be – the Americans still have to face Germany and Australia in the next six days.

Here are takeaways from the match:

Play of the game

The U.S. saw early chances from Rodman, captain Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith within the first eight minutes.

Then in the 17th, after the team had gotten any opening match jitters out, Smith collected the ball down the left sideline and found Horan inside. The captain dished a pass to Rodman in the box, and while she could have taken it a step further and passed it off to an open Swanson, Rodman beat two defenders and shot the ball into the back of the net to take the lead.

Rodman, who has five goals and four assists for the Washington Spirit this season, had yet to score for the national team this calendar year. She told reporters leading up to the Olympics that if she could just get one goal, then more would come.

The U.S. certainly hopes that will be the case as the tournament goes on.

[RELATED: Lindsey Horan, the USWNT's fiery leader, eager to guide team back to Olympics glory]

Turning point

Swanson put the game well out of reach in the first half when she scored a brace in less than 70 seconds.

In the 24th minute, Horan threaded a perfect pass with the outside of her right foot that Swanson ran onto and took one touch before blasting her shot past goalkeeper Ngambo Musole. Swanson immediately threw both arms up in her classic celebration.

Then in the 25th minute, Smith got the ball wide, passed it off to Horan, who then slipped an easy pass to Swanson, who was pointing exactly where she wanted the ball inside the box.

Swanson, who was technically playing on the left wing, scored both goals from a central position, showcasing just how fluid Hayes' front line can be.

Key stat

Swanson's goals are even more impressive when you remember everything she's gone through in the past year. She was forced to miss last summer's World Cup after a devastating knee injury, which required two surgeries, including a second emergency surgery after she developed an infection.

Much has been said about Swanson being in the form of her life before her injury and how the USWNT struggled mightily without her – the Americans scored three goals in four World Cup games. Swanson returned to the national team for the SheBelieves Cup in April, and looked like she had never left. Anytime you ask about her knee, she almost shrugs it off.

But what she has overcome has been nothing short of extraordinary, and that is already on full display in these Olympics.

What's next for the USWNT?

The USWNT faces Germany in its second group stage match in Marseille on Sunday. The Germans defeated Australia 3-0 earlier on Thursday.

Despite the quick turnaround and overall cadence of this tournament, the U.S. should be fresh for its next game. Hayes used all of her substitutes, and was able to give key players like Smith (whose status will be monitored after she came off in the first half due to an injury), Swanson, Horan and Rodman rest instead of playing them a full 90 minutes.

And while the team would have liked to have scored more goals against Zambia – especially since they had a player advantage for 60 minutes – they will be happy with the victory and use that as momentum vs. Germany.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Summer Olympics Mallory Swanson

share