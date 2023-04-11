FIFA Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 FAQ: Everything you should know for Australia/New Zealand
Women's World Cup 2023 FAQ: Everything you should know for Australia/New Zealand

Updated Apr. 11, 2023 12:40 p.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is filled with "firsts" for the tournament, which will have its ninth edition this summer. 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the kickoff on July 20 in Australia/New Zealand.

Where is the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup going to be held?

For the first time in the history of the tournament — both men's and women's — the World Cup will take place in the Southern Hemisphere with co-hosts Australia and New Zealand. The two countries won the bid to host the 2023 World Cup in a June 2020 vote.

How can I watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be broadcast on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the United States — and the FOX Sports app.

Where will the games be played?

The tournament will be played in 10 stadiums spread throughout nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. Those stadiums are: Hindmarsh Stadium, Eden Park, Brisbane Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Waikato Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium and Wellington Stadium.

The final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.

How many teams will compete at this year's World Cup?

This year's event will feature 32 teams separated into eight groups for the first time in the history of the women's tournament. The men's World Cup has had 32 teams since 1998; the women's World Cup only increased to 24 teams in 2015.

What happens after the group stage?

The top two teams from each group will advance to the 16-team knockout stage. From then on, it's a win-or-go-home tournament, with the exception of the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the final on August 20; the losers will play in the bronze medal match August 19.

Who is the favorite to win the 2022 World Cup?

According to FOX Bet, the United States is the favorite to win the tournament with +200 odds. England is second with +400, followed by France at +550. 

Who won the World Cup in 2019?

The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final. It marked the USWNT's second consecutive World Cup win. Another triumph this year would make it the first country to ever win three consecutive World Cups in either the men's or women's tournament.

Who has won the tournament the most times?

The United States has won the FIFA Women's World Cup a record four times, including the last two. Germany has won two, and Norway and Japan have each won one.

FIFA Women's World Cup
