National Football League Undisputed's Keyshawn Johnson debuts 'All Facts No Brakes,' a new FOX Sports podcast Updated Jan. 16, 2024 11:46 p.m. ET

Buckle up, because one of the newest members of the FOX Sports family has much more to say.

FOX Sports debuted its newest digital show and podcast Wednesday — "Undisputed Presents: All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson."

"All Facts No Brakes" will not only cover the biggest stories in sports, but also how media and culture reacts to those stories as well as trending topics in entertainment and lifestyle outside of sports. In each episode, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson will bring on a familiar face from the worlds of sports and entertainment as not only his guest but his co-host.

"I'm excited to bring ‘All Facts No Brakes’ to fans everywhere," Johnson said in a statement. "This is not your typical sports show – it will not be a show of breaking down X's and O's and wins and losses, but rather one that focuses on how to talk about the game, correcting the narratives that come from everyone else that acts as a Monday Morning Quarterback."

Johnson, No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, was a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in the pros and a two-time All-American in college at USC. Johnson spent over a decade in sports media on both national TV and radio platforms before joining FOX Sports as one of the co-hosts of the new "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin and Richard Sherman in August 2023. He now joins Bayless, host of "The Skip Bayless Show," as the second "Undisputed" member to also star in a FOX Sports digital original show and podcast.

"Keyshawn is known for his candid commentary and bold opinions, as seen on ‘Undisputed' every weekday on FS1," said Charlie Dixon, FOX Sports executive vice president and head of content, in a statement. "With ‘All Facts No Brakes,' Keyshawn brings his unique blend of charisma and insight to the digital stage, creating an immersive experience that will resonate with fans craving a fresh and bold take on sports and culture."

The first episode of "All Facts No Brakes," featuring the eponymous former NFL wide receiver with Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson as his guest, premiered Wednesday and is now available on all major podcast platforms as well as YouTube and the FOX Sports App. You can also follow the show at @AllFactsPod on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter/X, Threads and Facebook.

Check out the episode below:

