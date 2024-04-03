National Football League Travis Kelce to host music festival, join Taylor Swift on Europe tour Published Apr. 3, 2024 6:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce confirmed to Entertainment Tonight this week that he will be joining his girlfriend, music megastar Taylor Swift, as her hit "Eras Tour" concert series sweeps through Europe this summer.

Not before, however, hosting some concerts of his own.

Kelce will host the second annual "Kelce Jam" music festival at Kansas City's Azura Amphitheater on May 18. Swift, who has a set of concerts scheduled in Stockholm that weekend, is not part of the music lineup, but rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne and musician Diplo will headline the event, which will also include food vendors. Last year's inaugural version of the event reportedly drew 20,000 people despite rainy weather.

Like he did last year, Kelce is hosting the event just months after winning the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs repeated as champions this season to become the first back-to-back winners of the Lombardi Trophy in nearly 20 years.

"I can't wait to get back in front of K.C. and celebrate this Super Bowl one last time," Kelce told ET.

While Swift will be halfway across the world, her influence will still be felt.

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," Kelce said. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."

Kelce also clearly enjoys Swift's music. An Instagram video posted by former NBA player Chandler Parsons from a golf outing with Kelce showed someone in their group playing Swift's hit "Bad Blood" in an attempt to distract him before a swing.

It did not work — Kelce calmly hit his golf shot then held his club like a guitar and riffed to the song.

As for which of Swift's shows Kelce will make the trip across the Atlantic to attend — just like he has flown to South America and Australia for some of her other concerts — Kelce has not directly tipped his hand but did hint to ET he may be around for some of Swift's eight sold-out shows in London's Wembley Stadium, the 90,000-seat arena where Kelce also played an NFL game in 2015.

"The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," Kelce told ET. "I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."

Kelce and Swift have been spending time together lately before their cruelly busy summers. They recently vacationed together in the Bahamas as Swift gets ready to release her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19.

