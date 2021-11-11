National Football League Thursday Night Football top plays: Dolphins stifle Lamar Jackson, Ravens in Miami 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had trouble getting anything going on offense on Thursday Night Football, falling 22-10 to the Dolphins in Miami to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season.

Offense was hard to come by in this one, with perhaps the most exciting play being a touchdown that didn't even count. Major kudos for the effort, though!

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup:

Miami Dolphins 22, Baltimore Ravens 10

It was a star-studded event at Hard Rock Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

The Ravens wasted no time marching down the field and were this close to an opening-drive touchdown.

Instead, Baltimore settled for three after Justin Tucker drilled a 46-yard field goal to take an early lead.

The Ravens' defense was out in full force on Miami's first drive of the game. Rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh snagged his fourth sack of the season after taking down Jacoby Brissett on this play.

After the Dolphins' punt, the Ravens made their way downfield once again. And in a shocker, Tucker missed from 48 yards out, and it remained a three-point game heading into the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The Dolphins' offense got a spark in the second thanks to a big-time catch from tight end Adam Shaheen.

Midway through the period, Miami tied the game at 3-3 after a 31-yarder by Jason Sanders.

Then, Brissett launched a 52-yard pass to Isaiah Ford — Miami's longest offensive play this season — to put the Dolphins in the red zone.

Miami wasn't able to find the end zone on that drive, however, and settled for a field goal instead to take a 6-3 lead at the break.

THIRD QUARTER

To start the second half, Ravens LB Justin Houston notched his 100th career sack on this huge third-down play. Houston is now just the fourth active player to reach that milestone.

After that drive, Brissett exited the game with an apparent knee injury, and Tua Tagovailoa – who is still dealing with a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand and the only backup listed tonight – checked in for the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa found former Alabama teammate Waddle for 35 yards – his longest completion by air distance of his NFL career (45.8 yards) – to move the Dolphins downfield.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Dolphins were in scoring position on third-and-goal from Baltimore's 1-yard line, but a false start penalty pushed them back and things went awry from there.

Tagovailoa's pass was snagged by Dolphins' offensive lineman Robert Hunt, who took it to the house for Miami. The play didn't stand, however, as Hunt was not an eligible receiver on the play.

With momentum on its side, Miami came up with a huge defensive play on the Ravens' ensuing drive.

Sammy Watkins fumbled and the ball was scooped up Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and returned 49 yards for a TD. And just like that, Miami led 15-3.

Then, Jackson found Mark Andrews for the first Baltimore TD of the night, cutting Miami's lead to 15-10.

When Miami got the ball back, Tagovailoa dropped this dime to receiver Albert Wilson to put the Dolphins back in Baltimore's territory.

Miami made it a 12-point game after Tagovailoa punched it in for the Dolphins on that drive.

Then, Jackson was picked off in the end zone on the Ravens' final drive, and things ended there.

