Talk the Line: Early NFL Wild-Card Weekend thoughts; Packers-Cowboys spread high
Talk the Line: Early NFL Wild-Card Weekend thoughts; Packers-Cowboys spread high

Published Jan. 8, 2024 2:35 p.m. ET
Co-Host of THE HERD and FOX Sports Betting Analyst
FOX Sports Betting Analyst
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Every Sunday night, oddsmakers drop the upcoming week's NFL betting lines, and if you are wondering if the opening spreads look accurate, we've got you covered.

Each week, FOX Sports Betting Analysts Geoff Schwartz, Sam Panayotovich and Jason McIntyre will break down the opening numbers in this space and point out if they think the line is too low, too high or just right.

So, without further ado, let's jump into their analysis for Wild-Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs!

Browns (-2.5) @ Texans 

The Browns beat the Texans 36-22 just a few weeks ago, but the Texans were without quarterback C.J. Stroud. Cleveland has an outstanding defense, good run game and QB Joe Flacco has played in many playoff games. 

Everything for the Texans is new. You’d get a big rush on Houston if this number gets to 3.

Dolphins @ Chiefs (-3.5) 

Did you peep the forecast for Saturday night yet? 

The low is -3 degrees in Kansas City. Negative three. 

Talk about a nightmare scenario for the Dolphins, who blew the AFC East and an opportunity to host a playoff game. Miami’s offense isn’t the same in the elements, and this Kansas City defense means business. 

Steelers @ Bills (-9.5)

Lots of things are working against the Steelers here: injuries to T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, a first-time playoff starting QB in Mason Rudolph and the Bills having the cornerbacks to slow down Diontae Johnson and George Pickens

This smells like when Pittsburgh went to Kansas City a few years ago and got blasted in a Wild Card game, 42-21.

Packers @ Cowboys (-7.5)

This seems a tad too high with how well the Packers have played in the final two months of the season. QB Jordan Love has only thrown one interception in his last nine games. 

While the Packers defense isn’t trustworthy, and the Cowboys will score, I think the Packers can keep up. So, getting over a touchdown is too much. 

Rams @ Lions (-3.5)

As much as I’m looking to bet against Detroit in the playoffs, I’m not sure if this is the spot. Dan Campbell will eventually go on tilt and ruin everything, but the Rams are already morphing into that trendy, first-round playoff underdog. 

I’ll pass.

Eagles (-2.5) @ Buccaneers 

Nobody’s buying the Eagles, who have been leaking oil for a month and are going into the playoffs with one win in their last six games. They’re beat up on both offense and defense and now run into a Tampa team that is 5-1 over its last six games. 

However, the Bucs beat Bryce Young twice to get into the playoffs, and only two of their wins came against teams with a winning record (New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers). 

Jason McIntyre is the co-host of The Herd and a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010. You can find him on Twitter @JasonRMcIntyre.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

