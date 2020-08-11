National Football League Spring League Moves To Fall Bubble 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Spring League, a developmental football league and scouting showcase, is organizing a six-team football bubble tournament in Las Vegas in October, becoming the first football league to use the concept.

The league allows players to display their talent to NFL and CFL scouts during its monthlong series of practices and games, as well as other more frequent player opportunities, but is not meant to be an alternative to the NFL.

Teams will feature athletes who were cut by the NFL, including around 20-30 college football players from Power 5 schools that opted out or had their seasons postponed or canceled.

In total, the league will include 228 players (38 per team). They will all stay in the same hotel and practice in the same facility.

Athletes, coaches and staff members will be quarantined within the bubble, modeled after those used by the NBA, NHL and professional soccer.

There will also be in-game rule changes, such as huddles being banned during play, rosters limited to 19 athletes and only three coaches and three medical staff members on the field. Both sidelines will have disinfecting tents and the game ball and player equipment will be cleaned by officials following each play.

Remaining players and staff will stay off the field unless they are needed.

All protocols will be monitored by a professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine Dr. Paul Auerbach.

The Spring League was started in 2016 by CEO Brian Woods and played its inaugural season in 2017.

It is scheduled annually for March and April, but was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus.

The slate features 10 days of practice beginning Oct. 7, with the tournament set to open Oct. 17 with 9 games until Oct. 28.

The NFL decided that the bubble experience was not possible for a six-month season, and instead will follow extensive guidelines for health and safety.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.