National Football League Social media reacts as Eagles blow out banged-up 49ers to reach Super Bowl 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl after a 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Philadelphia has reached its fourth Super Bowl and third since 2004, and will look to win its second in franchise history. The Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage and greatly benefited from Niners penalties and injuries to Brock Purdy and fourth-string QB Josh Johnson.

[49ers vs. Eagles highlights: Philly dominates NFC Championship Game]

Here's how social media reacted as the Eagles punched their ticket to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Hurts delivers

49ers quarterback woes continue

Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons enjoy watching 49ers lose

Eagles get their props

Watch out for the light poles …

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more