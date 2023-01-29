National Football League
49ers vs. Eagles live updates: NFC Championship Game on FOX
It's the moment we've all have been waiting for — one of the most highly anticipated NFL postseason games is upon us.

Jalen Hurts and the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) are facing breakout rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the red-hot San Francisco 49ers (15-4) in the NFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Expect fireworks, as Sunday's tilt pits the top two seeds in the NFC, the top two defenses in the NFL, two top-five offenses and two top-10 rushing attacks. More importantly, the winner will head to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Roster updates

Niners running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) will be inactive Sunday, the team announced ahead of kickoff. Star back Christian McCaffrey, who missed two consecutive practices this week with a calf injury, is active.

McCaffrey leads the 49ers with 1,403 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs despite not joining San Francisco until Week 7. He has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games.

Mitchell has played only seven games this season because of a pair of knee injuries, but keyed the second-half running game last week in the divisional round with 51 yards.

On the other side, Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (hip) and stud right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) avoided an injury designation.

Setting the stage

The Niners punched their ticket to the NFC title game after narrowly edging the Dallas Cowboys for their 12th straight victory this season.

On the other side, the Eagles advanced after routing the New York Giants by double digits in the divisional round.

