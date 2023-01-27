National Football League What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season? 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.

That is, of course, as long as each employs Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. And though both men have been captains of their craft through the past few years, Burrow has gotten the better of Mahomes in their early matchups.

"Joe Cool" is currently 3-0 against the 2018 MVP, including a momentous comeback victory vs. Kansas City in last year's AFC Championship. And because of Burrow's recent success against the Chiefs, the whole city of Cincinnati is very confident in his ability to upend them again.

Just ask its mayor.

"Whereas as the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship game," the city's 70th Mayor Aftab Pureval read in a video posted to social media.

That was just the beginning of the trash talk.

"Whereas last year's game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs," he went on, "resulting in a Bengals' victory and a Chiefs' loss. Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who is 3-0 against Mahomes has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father.

Whereas all season long, Cincinnati has been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone who stands between them and a Super Bowl win. And whereas Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is – you know, just kind of weird. Now therefore I, Aftab Pureval, mayor of the city of Cincinnati, do hereby proclaim January 29, 2023 as ‘they gotta play us day’ in Cincinnati. Thank you."

Sheesh. It was certainly some weighty verbiage ahead to team's biggest game of the season. And it got us thinking, what were some of football's best disses from 2022-23? Let's take a look.

Philly puts up a trifecta on New York

Not one. Not two … The birds were feeling themselves after downing Big Blue for the third time this season last Saturday.

The Lion King

The Seahawks were singing the Lions' praises when Detroit defeated Green Bay to vault Seattle into the postseason on Jan. 8. But they also hurled some funnies in their arsenal towards G.B.'s fan base.

Apple picking

It's only right that we close out with the Bengals again. Here's a nod to perhaps their best trash talker: Mr. Eli Apple.

