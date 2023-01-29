National Football League Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When the Eagles host the 49ers for the NFC Championship, it only takes a matter of time before things get rowdy in Philadelphia.

Eagles fans were out in full force Sunday, including some notable celebrities and some who made it their mission to rudely welcome the visiting 49ers.

Here are some of the top pregame moments.

[49ers vs. Eagles live updates: NFC Championship Game on FOX]

Rocky or Brocky?

That's one way to show your support to Brock Purdy…

A.J. Brown, Jimmie Ward get into it pregame

Listen to that crowd

Eagles alumni in the house!

Some other famous fans

Jalen Hurts is FIRED up

49ers entrance goes hard too

Eagles fans troll Joey Bosa…

…and Jerry Rice trolls Eagles fans

