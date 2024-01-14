Skip Bayless, Dez Bryant, more react as Packers pummel Cowboys
For once, a Jimmy Johnson halftime speech did not have its intended effect.
Johnson, the former Super Bowl-winning Dallas Cowboys head coach, conducted a passionate monologue during the NFL on FOX halftime show, with his old team shockingly down 27-7 to the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers.
The speech instantly went viral (and fired up Johnson's FOX NFL Sunday co-hosts Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski) but it didn't work, as the Packers went on to throttle the Cowboys 48-32 (with half of Dallas's points coming with the game out of hand).
Though the Cowboys had not beaten the Packers in the playoffs since 1996 and infamously not made an NFC Championship Game since 1995, Dallas entered these at 12-5 and as the No. 2 seed — and as a 7.5 point betting favorite over the Packers. Yet the humiliation only grew worse for Dallas.
Plenty of fans and analysts weighed in on social media as the shocking beatdown unfolded, led by "Undisputed" co-host and Cowboys fan Skip Bayless.
Here are the top reactions from around the internet on a thrilling day for Green Bay and a humiliating one for Dallas.
Skip tweets through the pain
Analysts and former Cowboys, Packers players weigh in
The vibes were not great in AT&T Stadium…
… unless you were a Packers fan!
Does Texas have a new team?
-
-
