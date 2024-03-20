National Football League Saquon Barkley's daughter on joining Eagles: 'We're going to win now?' Published Mar. 20, 2024 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, running back Saquon Barkley signed a three-year deal last week that could be worth as much as $46.8 million with their biggest rival.

Barkley's decision to make the move down I-95 and play for the Philadelphia Eagles caused a visceral reaction from his daughter.

"When I told her that we were going to be going to Philly, she kind of was just like, 'does that mean we're going to win now?'" Barkley said in an Eagles social media post. "I just started smiling. I was like, ‘hopefully, we can win some more games.'"

Across Barkley's six seasons in New York (2018-23), the Giants went a combined 34-64-1 in the regular season and posted five 10-plus loss seasons. They made one playoff appearance in 2022, advancing to the NFC divisional round before being dismantled by the Eagles, 38-7.

Across that same period, the Eagles went a combined 56-42-1 in the regular season and 3-5 in the postseason, including back-to-back 11-plus win seasons and appearing in Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia is coming off a campaign that saw it start 10-1 but then lose six of its next seven games, including an NFC wild-card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York and Philadelphia split their 2023 season series, with both winning at home. The Eagles, however, are a combined 10-3 against the Giants since 2018 and have won 17 of the past 21 matchups.

Last season, Barkley totaled 962 yards and six touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry, while also reeling in 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns across 14 games. He has racked up three 1,000 rushing-yard seasons, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Outside of Barkley, the Eagles have also signed former Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and brought back defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who started for their 2022 NFC-champion defense. Barkley's signing came shortly after D'Andre Swift, who led the Eagles in rushing last season, signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

Barkley played college ball at Penn State, which was the center of a recent tampering investigation by the NFL, as Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin recently implied that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had impermissible contact with the running back prior to NFL free agency officially opening on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Philadelphia denied the wrongdoing.

As for the Giants' new running back room, they signed former Houston Texans back Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

