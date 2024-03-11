National Football League
Saquon Barkley agrees to sign three-year deal with Eagles
National Football League

Saquon Barkley agrees to sign three-year deal with Eagles

Updated Mar. 11, 2024 3:35 p.m. ET

Star running back Saquon Barkley is leaving the New York Giants for their bitter NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley confirmed the news himself on social media after reportedly agreeing to sign a deal for three years and worth up to $37.75 million.

Barkley, 27, spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants. Last season, he ran for 962 yards and six touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry across 14 games but was briefly sidelined by an early-season ankle injury. The running back also logged 280 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Barkley, a two-time Pro Bowler, has racked up three seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards, becoming the focal point of the Giants' offense amid the rocky career of quarterback Daniel Jones. Barkley helped the Giants return to the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. However, lengthy negotiations between Barkley and the Giants on a potential long-term extension for the Penn State product never came to fruition.

[2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far]

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles, meanwhile, reload alongside Jalen Hurts after Philadelphia's lack of commitment to a run game, despite a solid season from starting running back D'Andre Swift, drew criticism amid the Eagles' late-season collapse. Now, they bring in Barkley to help address that need after Swift reportedly signed with the Chicago Bears earlier Monday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes