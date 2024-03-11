Saquon Barkley agrees to sign three-year deal with Eagles
Star running back Saquon Barkley is leaving the New York Giants for their bitter NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley confirmed the news himself on social media after reportedly agreeing to sign a deal for three years and worth up to $37.75 million.
Barkley, 27, spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants. Last season, he ran for 962 yards and six touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry across 14 games but was briefly sidelined by an early-season ankle injury. The running back also logged 280 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.
Barkley, a two-time Pro Bowler, has racked up three seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards, becoming the focal point of the Giants' offense amid the rocky career of quarterback Daniel Jones. Barkley helped the Giants return to the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. However, lengthy negotiations between Barkley and the Giants on a potential long-term extension for the Penn State product never came to fruition.
The Eagles, meanwhile, reload alongside Jalen Hurts after Philadelphia's lack of commitment to a run game, despite a solid season from starting running back D'Andre Swift, drew criticism amid the Eagles' late-season collapse. Now, they bring in Barkley to help address that need after Swift reportedly signed with the Chicago Bears earlier Monday.
