National Football League Saints coach Dennis Allen apologizes to Arthur Smith, Falcons after late TD in rout Published Jan. 7, 2024 6:34 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen apologized to his Atlanta Falcons counterpart Arthur Smith after the Saints scored a touchdown at the end of their 48-17 blowout over their archrivals.

An irate Smith had words with Allen during the postgame handshake between the two, while Allen reacted calmly. According to reports, Allen appeared to just say, "I understand" in response.

"That's not a play we intended to run down there to finish out that game," Allen said in his postgame press conference. "That's not who we are, that's not how we operate. We should have taken a knee. So I apologize to them. We've got a good rivalry, and it's a heated rivalry, but there's a way we go about doing our business, and I wasn't happy about that."

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston and the Saints players on the field overruled the coaching staff to run the play, in which running back Jamaal Williams scored a touchdown out of the formation usually used for victory kneel-downs. Williams had yet to reach the end zone with the Saints in 2023 after scoring an NFL-high 17 touchdowns with the Lions in 2022.

The players admitted to doing so and some were remorseful about it, including Winston, who told reporters he apologized to Allen. Williams, however, said he appreciated the chance to score.

Several key Saints players, including starting quarterback Derek Carr and star defensive end Cameron Jordan, also supported their teammates' decision.

Smith may have also had another reason for being upset. Both Smith and Allen entered Sunday with their job futures uncertain, but according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Allen was more likely to be retained than Smith, who needed a win to increase his chances of keeping his job. Instead, the Falcons were humiliated in a game that ended up not mattering for their slim playoff hopes, as the Buccaneers clinched an NFC South title with their 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Smith, who has failed to make the playoffs in each of his three seasons as Falcons head coach, could soon be out of a job this week depending on what Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the team's front office decide.

The Saints still currently have a slim chance of making the postseason as a wild card but need some help from the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals in beating the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively, which would allow New Orleans to slide up to the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

