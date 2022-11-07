National Football League
NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens lead Saints on Monday Night Football
Week 9 of the NFL season concludes Monday when the Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens are fresh off a win against another NFC South team, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 to improve to 5-3. Two noteworthy players also will be making their debuts for Baltimore on Monday: All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith will play his first game as a Raven after getting traded by the Chicago Bears last week, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson was called up from the practice squad and will make his debut for Baltimore, too.

The Saints broke out of their slump in Week 8 in a dominant way. They shut out the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0, to improve to 3-5 on the season. Andy Dalton will be at quarterback again for the Saints as he goes up against a former divisional rival of his.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action:

Ravens vs. Saints

Likely a touchdown

Lamar Jackson found rookie Isaiah Likely open down the field for a 24-yard touchdown pass, the 100th of the QB's career, to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. 

One hand!

The Saints didn't have much to show for on their first three drives, punting on each one. But Alvin Kamara made a cool catch.

Drake's gain

Kenyan Drake had as easy of a rushing touchdown as he could've asked for to put the Ravens up 14-0 before the two-minute warning. 

Open Olave

Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave showed off some nice moves to get open and made a reception to set New Orleans up for a field goal to make it a 14-3 game at halftime.

Making history

In addition to throwing his 100th career TD pass, Jackson moved into fifth all-time in rushing yards for a quarterback on Monday night, surpassing Steve Young.

Stay tuned for updates! 

