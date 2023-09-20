National Football League Rams trade Cam Akers to Minnesota Vikings for 2026 pick swap Published Sep. 20, 2023 7:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Cam Akers is no longer a Los Angeles Ram.

The 2022 Super Bowl champs shipped Akers to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2026 swap of draft picks.

Akers rushed for just 29 yards on 22 carries in Week 1 and didn't suit up in Week 2 as a "healthy scratch." The disconnect between him and his front office, however, has been brewing for a while.

He was away from the team for weeks last season due to disagreements with his brass and posted on social media that he was "just as confused as everybody else" by his benching this past Sunday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay called Akers' comments "unfortunate" and "surprising" based on prior conversations they'd had.

"I feel very good about the clarity that was provided to him on Friday and Saturday both through him and [agent] David Mulugheta," McVay said at a press conference this week. "And that’s unfortunate, but I feel like it was very clear in regard to our dialogue, so that’s surprising to me."

The writing was on the wall for Akers' departure from there.

"That won’t be an opportunity," McVay said regarding a potential reconciliation. "It’ll be an opportunity to be able to move – I feel good about the opportunity to be able to move him, but we won’t go back and forth on it."

A second-round pick in 2020, Akers played sparingly during his rookie season. He was expected to carry a larger role in 2021, but he tore his Achilles during a training session early in the year. He requested a trade after Week 5 of the 2022 campaign but returned to the Rams in Week 9.

He's amassed 1,443 yards on the ground in his career on 360 attempts and has scored 10 TDs.

