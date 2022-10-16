National Football League
Rams reportedly open to trading RB Cam Akers
19 mins ago

Running back Cam Akers could be on his way out of Los Angeles.

The Rams running back and coach Sean McVay have "philosophical and football-related differences" that could lead to a trade, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Akers is inactive and will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers because of personal reasons, and the team is open to trade offers for the running back.

McVay declined to discuss the situation Friday, other than saying the sides are dealing with the matter internally. 

Will Christian McCaffrey be moved by Panthers, and has Cam Akers played his last game in LA for Rams?

Will Christian McCaffrey be moved by Panthers, and has Cam Akers played his last game in LA for Rams?
Jay Glazer discusses whether or not Christain McCaffrey will be on the move, and has Cam Akers played his last game for the Los Angeles Rams?

Akers has rushed for 151 yards in five games this season for the Rams. He has 779 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his three-year career. Akers missed all but one game of the 2021 season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

