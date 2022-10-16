National Football League Rams reportedly open to trading RB Cam Akers 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Running back Cam Akers could be on his way out of Los Angeles.

The Rams running back and coach Sean McVay have "philosophical and football-related differences" that could lead to a trade, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Akers is inactive and will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers because of personal reasons, and the team is open to trade offers for the running back.

McVay declined to discuss the situation Friday, other than saying the sides are dealing with the matter internally.

Akers has rushed for 151 yards in five games this season for the Rams. He has 779 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his three-year career. Akers missed all but one game of the 2021 season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

