National Football League Packers CB Jaire Alexander joyfully interrupts live TV report, mistaken as a 'fan' Published Jan. 8, 2024 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

How excited was star Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander about Green Bay's return to the playoffs behind new quarterback Jordan Love?

Just ask the local Green Bay news reporter who got interrupted during a live report outside Lambeau Field on Monday — by Alexander, who she understandably thought was just a very excited Packers fan.

"I'm just here to tell you, the Pack is back!" Alexander said, before demonstrating the sword-sheath celebration he often breaks out in games.

As one Packers reporter put it, the news reporter was understandably taken off guard and did not realize that the eager man interrupting her live on camera was, in fact, the highest-paid at his position in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the excitement endeared Alexander all that much more to Packers fans, and perhaps eased the bitter taste from the last time he made waves for something impromptu — when he took the field for Green Bay's coin toss despite being unauthorized to do so before their Week 16 game against Carolina, which earned him a one-game suspension from head coach Matt LaFleur. Alexander defended himself by saying he did so because he is from Charlotte.

But Alexander returned for the Packers' Week 18 playoff-clinching win over the Chicago Bears and is slated to play against the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round (Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

His happiness, and that of his teammates and Packers fans, is understandable. As Colin Cowherd put it on Monday's edition of "The Herd", the Packers may be 7.5-point underdogs at Dallas but are essentially "playing with house money" after returning to the postseason in their first year with Love as their starting quarterback.

Is Jordan Love the Packers next franchise QB?

"If you go to Aaron Rodgers' final 10 games last year with mostly the same dudes, and Jordan Love's final 10 games this year, it's not close," Cowherd said. "Jordan's better than Aaron now. … Jordan was amazing. What's really cool is not just the stats. Green Bay, if you're comparing Aaron and Jordan, has a team-first locker room unifier, reasonably paid, ascending in his prime, wildly athletic quarterback, and it was completely on display yesterday.

"Mission accomplished. It doesn't matter if they lose at Dallas, it's one of the youngest teams to ever make the playoffs."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share