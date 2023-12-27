National Football League
Packers' Jaire Alexander suspended one game for coin toss fiasco
National Football League

Packers' Jaire Alexander suspended one game for coin toss fiasco

Updated Dec. 27, 2023 2:44 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game by the team for his actions during the coin toss preceding a 33-30 victory at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that Alexander was being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. The suspension means Alexander won't play for the Packers (7-8) during their Sunday night game at the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in a matchup critical to both teams' playoff hopes.

Alexander was in line to be the primary defender on superstar Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the most important player on Minnesota's offense — especially with quarterback Kirk Cousins done for the season with a torn Achilles.

Although Alexander hadn't been selected as a team captain for last Sunday's game with the Panthers, he still came out for the coin toss. He nearly cost his team by initially saying the Packers wanted to be on defense first rather than saying they deferred the option. The Packers received a break when referee Alex Kemp asked Alexander to clarify.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire's actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step," Gutekunst said in a statement.

"As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future."

This has been an unusual season for the 26-year-old Alexander. Alexander missed three games earlier this season because of a back issue. The victory at Carolina marked Alexander's return after he sat out six games with a shoulder problem, though he was never placed on injured reserve.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens

2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes