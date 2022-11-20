National Football League Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The ongoing saga of Odell Beckham Jr.'s destination continued Sunday with news that the free-agent wide receiver planned to visit the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Beckham will visit both teams after Thanksgiving, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

Beckham has not played since suffering a torn ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Last season, the receiver had 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns and Rams. In the playoffs, Beckham made 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores for the Rams.

FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano cautioned that Beckham will need to prove he's ready to play physically, too.

