National Football League
Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving
National Football League

Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving

1 hour ago

The ongoing saga of Odell Beckham Jr.'s destination continued Sunday with news that the free-agent wide receiver planned to visit the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Beckham will visit both teams after Thanksgiving, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

Beckham has not played since suffering a torn ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Last season, the receiver had 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns and Rams. In the playoffs, Beckham made 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores for the Rams.

FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano cautioned that Beckham will need to prove he's ready to play physically, too.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 11 top plays: Follow Lions-Giants, Panthers-Ravens, more
National Football League

NFL Week 11 top plays: Follow Lions-Giants, Panthers-Ravens, more

10 mins ago
NFL odds Week 11: Lines, betting results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: Lines, betting results for every game

59 mins ago
NFL comparisons for all 32 teams competing at World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

NFL comparisons for all 32 teams competing at World Cup 2022

1 day ago
Weather impacts Browns-Bills total, Cowboys favored over Vikings and more
National Football League

Weather impacts Browns-Bills total, Cowboys favored over Vikings and more

1 day ago
NFL odds Week 11: Best bets for Jets-Patriots, Oregon-Utah and more
Gambling

NFL odds Week 11: Best bets for Jets-Patriots, Oregon-Utah and more

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes