NFL odds: Betting lines for top pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Even though the NFL season is over, a savvy gambler knows there are tons of opportunities in the offseason worthy of laying a wager on.

Whether it's player movement, coach movement or injury updates, there are loads of actionable betting items in the spring.

The biggest event of them all is the NFL Draft!

Will Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson — the 2021 Big Ten defensive player of the year — become only the third player from Ann Arbor to go No. 1 overall? Can Alabama's Evan Neal sell the Jacksonville Jaguars on his ability to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence? Might the Jags trade the pick, opening up the path for a QB to be selected first overall?

As usual, odds tell us a story, so let's jump into it! Here are the top eight players most likely to be the first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft — with odds via FOX Bet .

Aidan Hutchinson: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Evan Neal: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Kayvon Thibodeaux: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Ikem Ekwonu: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Kenny Pickett: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Matt Corral: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

George Karlaftis: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kyle Hamilton: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*Odds as of 2/22/22

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre shared his thoughts on potential top picks Hutchinson and Thibodeaux.

"It's starting to feel like the dynamic edge rushers will go one-two … in either order. Thibodeaux opposite (Jaguars defensive end) Josh Allen would be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks," McIntyre said.

He added, "The Jaguars can’t go wrong with Thibodeaux or Aidan Hutchinson, but I give the slight edge to KT now after Hutch was schemed out of the CFP semifinal rather easily by Georgia ."

McIntyre said Jacksonville may even trade down.

"The Jaguars should consider trading down for more picks. The offense will get back injured running back Travis Etienne , but Jacksonville will definitely need to overpay for a star receiver in free agency."

If the Jaguars do trade down, will that open the doors for a longshot to be selected No. 1? It's unlikely but as we know with sports gambling, anything can happen.

As always, the draft will be exciting. And if you are throwing a few bucks down on the potential top pick, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

