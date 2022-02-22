National Football League
NFL odds: Betting lines for top pick in 2022 NFL Draft NFL odds: Betting lines for top pick in 2022 NFL Draft
National Football League

NFL odds: Betting lines for top pick in 2022 NFL Draft

3 hours ago

Even though the NFL season is over, a savvy gambler knows there are tons of opportunities in the offseason worthy of laying a wager on. 

Whether it's player movement, coach movement or injury updates, there are loads of actionable betting items in the spring. 

The biggest event of them all is the NFL Draft!

Will Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson — the 2021 Big Ten defensive player of the year — become only the third player from Ann Arbor to go No. 1 overall? Can Alabama's Evan Neal sell the Jacksonville Jaguars on his ability to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence? Might the Jags trade the pick, opening up the path for a QB to be selected first overall?

As usual, odds tell us a story, so let's jump into it! Here are the top eight players most likely to be the first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft — with odds via FOX Bet.

Aidan Hutchinson: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Evan Neal: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total
Kayvon Thibodeaux: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Ikem Ekwonu: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Kenny Pickett: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Matt Corral: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
George Karlaftis: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Kyle Hamilton: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*Odds as of 2/22/22

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre shared his thoughts on potential top picks Hutchinson and Thibodeaux. 

"It's starting to feel like the dynamic edge rushers will go one-two … in either order. Thibodeaux opposite (Jaguars defensive end) Josh Allen would be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks," McIntyre said. 

He added, "The Jaguars can’t go wrong with Thibodeaux or Aidan Hutchinson, but I give the slight edge to KT now after Hutch was schemed out of the CFP semifinal rather easily by Georgia."

McIntyre said Jacksonville may even trade down. 

"The Jaguars should consider trading down for more picks. The offense will get back injured running back Travis Etienne, but Jacksonville will definitely need to overpay for a star receiver in free agency."

If the Jaguars do trade down, will that open the doors for a longshot to be selected No. 1? It's unlikely but as we know with sports gambling, anything can happen.

As always, the draft will be exciting. And if you are throwing a few bucks down on the potential top pick, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Kansas City Chiefs release vet Anthony Hitchens, saving $8.4M
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs release vet Anthony Hitchens, saving $8.4M

9 mins ago
Inside the glorious puzzle that is Tom Brady and retirement
National Football League

Inside the glorious puzzle that is Tom Brady and retirement

1 hour ago
Jarvis Landry indicates desire to remain in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns

Jarvis Landry indicates desire to remain in Cleveland

1 hour ago
Deciphering Aaron Rodgers' cryptic Instagram message
Green Bay Packers

Deciphering Aaron Rodgers' cryptic Instagram message

6 hours ago
NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes