NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched
55 mins ago

Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14.

Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4.

Here are the top plays from Monday's matchup.

Chicago Bears 33, New England Patriots 14

Hot start

The Bears were set up for success in the red zone after a strong run from running back David Montgomery

Then, QB Justin Fields capped Chicago's seven-play, 56-yard drive with a short touchdown run to make it a 10-point game at the end of the first quarter.

Back-to-back scores

The Patriots took the lead with back-to-back scores in the second quarter. First, the Patriots benched Mac Jones. Backup QB Bailey Zappe checked into the game and tossed a 30-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers to close the gap to 10-7.

Razzle dazzle

Then, after a costly Bears interception, the Patriots took the lead shortly after, courtesy of a monster pickup from DeVante Parker and Rhamondre Stevenson's fancy footwork. Just like that, it was 14-10.

No quit

The Patriots' lead was short-lived, however, as Fields redeemed himself and connected with Khalil Herbert for a 25-yard touchdown pass to put Chicago up 17-14 just ahead of the break.

Déjà vu

Chicago got it right back when Zappe fumbled on the following drive, which the Bears turned into three points as the clock expired before halftime.

Pulling away 

The Bears extended their lead to 26-14 when Cairo Santos nailed two more field goals in the third quarter — one from 38 yards and another from 50 yards out — with lots of help from Fields getting his team downfield.

For good measure

Montgomery powered into the end zone to make it a 19-point game early in the fourth quarter.

Trouble for the home team

Zappe was picked off by Roquan Smith at midfield after another Bears defender got a hand on the ball.

Another one!

The Bears defense was relentless late in the game, picking off Zappe for a second time on the Pats' ensuing drive, and things ended there. It's Chicago's first-ever road win over New England.

