NFL odds: How to bet Steelers vs. Vikings, point spread, more

4 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday as both teams fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Thursday's matchup between the Steelers and Vikings — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Steelers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will try to lead the 6-5-1 Steelers to their eighth win this season. Big Ben's 2,758 passing yards rank 18th in the NFL. His 16 touchdowns are tied for 14th.

The Steelers' offense averages 325.2 yards per game.

Pittsburgh's defense, however, is banged up and isn't living up to its Steel Curtain moniker. The Steelers rank 21st in points allowed per game, allowing opponents an average of 23.8. But T.J. Watt, now that he's back, is proving to be a bright spot for the unit. In his return against Baltimore, Watt had 3.5 sacks and a total of 11 pressures on the quarterback.

On the other hand, Minnesota's defense gives up more points than Pittsburgh's. The Vikings are allowing opponents 25.4 points per game, ranking 25th in the NFL.

The Vikings are 5-7, but even with a sub-.500 record, they're second in the NFC North. Minnesota comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak after falling to San Francisco and Detroit, giving the Lions their first win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins hopes to lead this offense and rebound in this home matchup against Pittsburgh. Cousins has passed for 3,353 yards and 25 TDs this season. The signal-caller is tied for first for least interceptions thrown at three.

Team Trends

The Steelers are 5-7 against the spread (ATS) this season (0-5 as favorite, 5-2 as underdog).

The Steelers have hit the under in seven of their 12 games this season.

The Vikings have hit the over in seven of 12 games. 

The Vikings are 6-6 ATS this season (1-4 as favorite, 5-2 as underdog).

Ben Roethlisberger is 3-1 ATS and 3-1 straight up (SU) against the Vikings in his career.

Kirk Cousins is 0-1 ATS and 0-1 SU against the Steelers in his career.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "Pittsburgh has a decisive advantage in the trenches in this game which is crucial to me. Pro Football Focus has the Pittsburgh pass rush graded as the fifth-best in the NFL while the Vikings pass blocking is ranked 29th. And the Vikings look to be without their left tackle again this week, so that is another huge concern. Also, Cousins will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen, which will limit the QB's ability to push the ball down the field. 

"On the flip side, the Vikings' defense ranks 25th in pressure rate and 29th against the run. I do not believe the Vikings can generate enough pressure against this Steelers offensive line to make Big Ben uncomfortable.

"I like the Steelers to cover the spread."

PICK: Steelers (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
