National Football League
NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread
National Football League

NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread

18 mins ago

Everyone knows an NFL team's record by merely glancing at the standings. However, bettors pay close attention to one big barometer: how a team performs against the spread (ATS).

For many teams, their regular-season record matches their record ATS. But there are a few teams who perform better for bettors ATS. On the flip side, some teams perform worse for bettors ATS than their record indicates.

Let's jump into the teams that have made bettors some coin this year.

How Dak Prescott hurt Cowboys during NFL trade deadline

How Dak Prescott hurt Cowboys during NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys did not make any moves prior to the trade deadline.

RELATED: Week 9 NFL lines

So who is best team ATS this season?

Why it's the Atlanta Falcons, who are 6-2 ATS (4-4 overall).

The Falcons were the darlings of the betting world as they started the season 6-0 ATS despite having a 3-3 record.

The oddsmakers have adjusted, however, as the Falcons are 0-2 ATS since the 6-0 start.

How about the hottest team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles have been the runaway success story this season, bolting out to a 7-0 start and being the last undefeated team. The team has also found success for gamblers, as they are 5-2 ATS.

Philadelphia was a popular pick with bettors to win the Super Bowl before the season when they traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Sportsbooks are now offering up odds on whether they can finish the season undefeated. Either way, let's see if they can keep up their success against the spread.

Speaking of popular, the Dallas Cowboys are known as "America's Team" and that can apply to the betting world as the 'Boys are 6-2 ATS this season, tied for the best in the NFL with the Falcons and New York Giants.

The Buffalo Bills are off to a 6-1 start and are currently the favorites to win it all at FOX Bet (+225). From a gambling perspective, they are 4-2-1 ATS, so still profitable to bettors.

Other noteworthy teams are the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs are 5-2 but 3-4 ATS; the Ravens are 5-3 but 3-4-1 ATS; the Vikings are 6-1 but 3-4 ATS; the Lions are 1-6 but 3-4 ATS.

One struggling team that's performed better against the spread than their record? The Carolina Panthers, who are 2-6 but 3-5 ATS.

For bettors looking at the other side of things, two teams who entered the season with high hopes are underperforming for bettors.

The Tampa Buccaneers are on a three-game skid at 3-5 yet but are performing worse for bettors at 2-6 ATS.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are 3-4 but 2-5 ATS.

Those two teams and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-6 ATS (2-6 SU), are currently the three worst teams against the spread in the league.

Here's a look at the best and worst teams ATS this season:

Best ATS

Atlanta Falcons: 6-2 (4-4 straight up)

Dallas Cowboys: 6-2 (6-2)

New York Giants: 6-2 (6-2)

Philadelphia Eagles: 5-2 (7-0)

Tennessee Titans: 5-2 (5-2)

Buffalo Bills: 4-2-1 (6-1)

Worst ATS

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-6 (2-6 SU)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2-6 (3-5)

Los Angeles Rams: 2-5 (3-4)

Carolina Panthers: 3-5 (2-6)

Denver Broncos: 3-5 (3-5)

Green Bay Packers: 3-5 (3-5)

Indianapolis Colts: 3-5 (3-4-1)

New Orleans Saints: 3-5 (3-5)

Are you ready for some NFL action? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet
National Football League

Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet

11 mins ago
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Bills-Jets, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Bills-Jets, pick

38 mins ago
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets

1 hour ago
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

1 hour ago
Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
National Football League

Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes