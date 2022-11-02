National Football League NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Everyone knows an NFL team's record by merely glancing at the standings. However, bettors pay close attention to one big barometer: how a team performs against the spread (ATS).

For many teams, their regular-season record matches their record ATS. But there are a few teams who perform better for bettors ATS. On the flip side, some teams perform worse for bettors ATS than their record indicates.

Let's jump into the teams that have made bettors some coin this year.

So who is best team ATS this season?

Why it's the Atlanta Falcons, who are 6-2 ATS (4-4 overall).

The Falcons were the darlings of the betting world as they started the season 6-0 ATS despite having a 3-3 record.

The oddsmakers have adjusted, however, as the Falcons are 0-2 ATS since the 6-0 start.

How about the hottest team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles have been the runaway success story this season, bolting out to a 7-0 start and being the last undefeated team. The team has also found success for gamblers, as they are 5-2 ATS.

Philadelphia was a popular pick with bettors to win the Super Bowl before the season when they traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Sportsbooks are now offering up odds on whether they can finish the season undefeated. Either way, let's see if they can keep up their success against the spread.

Speaking of popular, the Dallas Cowboys are known as "America's Team" and that can apply to the betting world as the 'Boys are 6-2 ATS this season, tied for the best in the NFL with the Falcons and New York Giants.

The Buffalo Bills are off to a 6-1 start and are currently the favorites to win it all at FOX Bet (+225). From a gambling perspective, they are 4-2-1 ATS, so still profitable to bettors.

Other noteworthy teams are the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs are 5-2 but 3-4 ATS; the Ravens are 5-3 but 3-4-1 ATS; the Vikings are 6-1 but 3-4 ATS; the Lions are 1-6 but 3-4 ATS.

One struggling team that's performed better against the spread than their record? The Carolina Panthers, who are 2-6 but 3-5 ATS.

For bettors looking at the other side of things, two teams who entered the season with high hopes are underperforming for bettors.

The Tampa Buccaneers are on a three-game skid at 3-5 yet but are performing worse for bettors at 2-6 ATS.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are 3-4 but 2-5 ATS.

Those two teams and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-6 ATS (2-6 SU), are currently the three worst teams against the spread in the league.

Here's a look at the best and worst teams ATS this season:

Best ATS

Atlanta Falcons: 6-2 (4-4 straight up)

Dallas Cowboys: 6-2 (6-2)

New York Giants: 6-2 (6-2)

Philadelphia Eagles: 5-2 (7-0)

Tennessee Titans: 5-2 (5-2)

Buffalo Bills: 4-2-1 (6-1)

Worst ATS

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-6 (2-6 SU)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2-6 (3-5)

Los Angeles Rams: 2-5 (3-4)

Carolina Panthers: 3-5 (2-6)

Denver Broncos: 3-5 (3-5)

Green Bay Packers: 3-5 (3-5)

Indianapolis Colts: 3-5 (3-4-1)

New Orleans Saints: 3-5 (3-5)

