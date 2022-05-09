National Football League NFL odds: Surprising team attracting early betting action to win Super Bowl 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors backing Philadelphia are hoping "Fly, Eagles, Fly" becomes the mantra for this NFL season.

We take a look at the Eagles' odds post-draft, with odds via FOX Bet.

The Eagles are in the middle of the pack — 16th on the post-NFL Draft futures list to be exact — for odds to win the Super Bowl (+3300 at FOX Bet, along with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins).

Yet the Eagles have caught the attention of bettors, FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine said.

"The Eagles have taken more money than any other team since the 2022 NFL Draft," Devine said. "Nothing huge, but a lot of smaller wagers leading to the Eagles becoming a decent liability for us."

EAGLES ODDS (at FOX Bet as of 5/9/2022)

Win NFC East: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total), second behind the Dallas Cowboys -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

Win NFC title: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Win Super Bowl: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

The Eagles finished the 2021 regular season second in the NFC East with a 9-8 record. Philadelphia lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15 in the wild-card playoffs.

Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts (784 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns) and running back Miles Sanders (754 yards), the Eagles led the NFL last season with 2,715 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 25 rushing touchdowns.

Then Philadelphia added talent on draft day, not only in the draft but in a headline-making trade.

The Eagles acquired gifted wide receiver A.J. Brown, a Pro Bowl player in 2020, from the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks. Brown had 63 catches for 869 yards (13.8 per catch) and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Titans last season.

Brown joins DeVonta Smith — the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who had 916 yards and five touchdowns receiving last season — and tight end Dallas Goedert in the passing game.

As for the draft itself, the Eagles used their first four picks to fortify the offensive and defensive fronts.

Philadelphia added talent from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs by selecting defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 pick and linebacker Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 pick in the third round.

Davis won the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) last season. Dean won the Butkus Award for best linebacker.

"I think the trade for A.J. Brown was the biggest factor for some bettors jumping on board the Eagles' bandwagon," Devine said. "It gives Jalen Hurts a chance to prove that he can be a reliable starter for a playoff team if he has the right pieces around him.

"Brown gives the offense a true No. 1 receiver, which was one of the biggest areas of concern last season. Maybe now they won’t have to rely on the run game as much as they did last year, which will keep defenses in check."

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre is also buying the Eagles, as he sprinkled some money on them to win the Super Bowl as soon as the draft was over.

"If the Eagles' offensive line can stay healthy and Hurts can make the leap after one year as a starter, the NFC East is theirs, which means hosting a playoff game," McIntyre explained.

Jordan Davis to win defensive rookie of the year: +1000 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $110)

Nakobe Dean to win defensive rookie of the year: +1600 (bet $10 at FOX Bet to win $170)

But, with spring optimism comes a reality check — the Eagles did not beat a team with a winning record last season.

"While we expect them to be better this season, we still have the Cowboys as prohibitive favorites to win the NFC East," Devine said. "However, the Eagles should have enough to get to the playoffs and maybe make a run."

