National Football League Should the Vikings sign Aaron Rodgers? Would they be NFC favorites? Our writers weigh in Updated Mar. 17, 2025 7:01 p.m. ET

We're waiting for Aaron Rodgers, again.

The quarterback is deciding where he'll land next. It's not totally clear whether he has options beyond the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. The Minnesota Vikings are unsure whether they want to enter the Rodgers sweepstakes, per multiple reports. It makes sense that Rodgers is prioritizing Minnesota to see. It's just a question of whether the Vikings want Rodgers.

That makes sense, given Rodgers' history in New York and Green Bay, where he created issues. It's clear he's in decline, even if it's unclear how far he's fallen. But his Achilles injury hasn't made it easier to get a read on what level he can perform at in 2025. With that backdrop, FOX NFL writers Henry McKenna and Ralph Vacchiano weigh in on Rodgers' potential pairing with the Vikings, if he'd outplay Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, and whether he'll play at all.

We're seven days into Aaron Rodgers Watch, with no clear end in sight. Let's cut to the chase: Should the Vikings sign him or not?

Ralph Vacchiano: Absolutely. Once they decided to let Sam Darnold go, it seemed like a no-brainer to me. They were a 14-win team last year, and you can make a strong argument they would've been a real Super Bowl contender if their quarterback and offense hadn't folded in their regular-season finale (at Detroit) and lone playoff game (at the Rams). In other words, they're one of the best teams in the NFC, and they're bringing back most of their top players. You don't just turn a team like that over to an untested rookie quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) when you've got a shot at a future Hall of Famer. You take your shot at a championship when it's there.

Henry McKenna: That makes so much sense on paper. Rodgers always does. But when you bring in his personality, his quirks, his snark, his drama, his everything — the whole dynamic changes. We saw that with the New York Jets. They went from winning seven games with Zach Wilson to five games with Rodgers — and you could very easily argue that Rodgers got the better roster. I'd bet that if he signed in Minnesota, Rodgers would tell everyone that he's going to take the backseat and let coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah run the show. But will anyone believe Rodgers? Rodgers has too much baggage for a franchise in the Vikings that is more fragile than it's willing to admit.

Vacchiano: Well, that is true. Rodgers comes with a lot of baggage … I mean, a LOT of baggage. And what he says and what actually happens are almost always two different things. I'm sure he never told the Jets he planned to skip minicamp to go ride camels in Egypt as a condition of signing in New York. But I do think the Vikings are in a power position here, where they can tell him ‘no' in a way other organizations can't. They can say, "We're giving you one last shot at a Super Bowl. Our team is loaded with weapons. Nobody else can offer you that. So, play by our rules or good luck with the three-win Giants."

Rodgers does have experience in a similar offense from his four seasons with Matt LaFleur, a system he won two MVPs in yet did not especially care for. How do you think he'd fit in a Kevin O'Connell offense that is more structured and less static than he's typically played in?

Vacchiano: Honestly, I think Kevin O'Connell is a good enough coach, not to mention quarterback-whisperer, that he'll find a way to adjust his system to fit Rodgers' skills. And honestly, that'll be easier for him to do than learning what J.J. McCarthy can do in real time. Rodgers is pretty particular. We saw that by the fact he demanded his personal offensive coordinator in New York and basically ran that offense. But I think he's also smart enough to know that this is his last chance to restore his reputation and win. With that at stake, he theoretically can find a way to work within any system.

McKenna: There's a reason why Rodgers is holding up the QB carousel. He's waiting to see if the Vikings will convince themselves he's worth signing. And it's worth the wait for Rodgers, because Minnesota is the best landing spot, by far. As Ralph said, O'Connell will adjust his offense to make Rodgers comfortable. Justin Jefferson is still the best wideout in football and Jordan Addison is one heck of a No. 2. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was considered one of the best at his position in 2023. If there's any one spot that can elevate Rodgers (which, realistically, is what he needs at this point in his career), it's Minnesota. But this gets back to what I said about the way things look on paper.

Vacchiano: I guess it's because McCarthy is an unknown quantity. I know he was a first-round pick and O'Connell loves him. I'm sure they're right that he's going to be really, really good … eventually. But to me, it's about the now. Right now, the Vikings have a window to compete for a championship. To expect McCarthy to lead them there goes against history. We all know no rookie quarterback has taken a team to a Super Bowl (and McCarthy effectually is one after being sidelined all of last season). Some have gotten pretty close recently, but it's still a lot to ask. You've got to take your shot when it's there.

McKenna: A Rodgers pairing could be totally different once he takes over the locker room. If things get bad for the Vikings — who might be in the NFL's most competitive division — they could spiral quickly under Rodgers. I don't know why the QB whisperer, O'Connell, cares to take that road when he has proven he doesn't need a Rodgers-type. In fact, he doesn't really have a track record of succeeding with a Rodgers-type. But he is an expert in developing QBs. Why ask O'Connell to elevate and manage Rodgers? Why not stay in his wheelhouse and let him mold a younger and cheaper (and less potentially toxic) QB in McCarthy.

With Rodgers, the Vikings would be the ___-best team in the NFC right now?

McKenna: I think the risk with Rodgers is that they could be the No. 1 team in the NFC — or they could be 12th. He brings volatility and, in turn, danger. The Vikings added more talent this offseason (retaining CB Byron Murphy while signing guard Will Fries, center Ryan Kelly and DTs with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave). They were so aggressive that I'd written off the possibility of Rodgers jumping aboard. It seemed Minnesota was intent upon building a roster that would help a rookie QB. So there's plenty of talent here. The question is whether Rodgers would be a stabilizing force — or the opposite.

Vacchiano: I think I'd probably rank them a close third. I don't see any drop-off coming for the Eagles, though a Super Bowl hangover is always possible. The Lions are still a really strong team, though they do have to deal with the loss of two coordinators. The Vikings are loaded offensively and were good enough to lose only four games last year — two each to the Rams and Lions, and three of those games were on the road. I know Rodgers is a health/age risk, but I think with him, the Vikings are closing the gap on Philadelphia and Detroit. I'm not so sure they can say the same if McCarthy is their QB.

Who would you bet on having the better individual season in 2025: Rodgers, Sam Darnold or Geno Smith?

Vacchiano: I don't think there's any question it's Rodgers. Smith did a fine job the past two years in Seattle, but he had a lot more weapons there than he'll have in Las Vegas. And after watching Darnold's last two games last year, I'm not as high on him as I was. I think he's got upside and a chance to be good, but I do wonder how much of what we saw was because he was playing under O'Connell. Rodgers, when healthy, is still good. He was really erratic last year and often banged up, but overall he put up good numbers. And he'd have way more talent around him in Minnesota than he had in New York — plus exponentially better coaching. He might play well enough to convince himself that he can play until he's 50 (spoiler alert: he can't).

McKenna: Give me Smith. I'm honestly a little surprised at my own answer. But I'm dubious of Rodgers, no matter where he lands. And I think Darnold is due for a regression after leaving O'Connell, particularly in a Seattle offense that just lost its two most tenured receivers, DK Metcalf and Taylor Lockett. Smith doesn't have a ton of weapons, from Brock Bowers to Jakobi Meyers to Raheem Mostert. But I feel extremely confident the Raiders will draft an RB — maybe even Ashton Jeanty. That'll reignite the offense that changed Smith's career. Ultimately, that's what I'm betting on by picking Smith. It's about the relationship between Pete Carroll and the journeyman QB. I feel like that's something I can count on, even if the playmakers are a question mark.

Vacchiano: By the way, I can't believe we're just ignoring Daniel Jones in Indianapolis as part of this conversation. … You know what? Never mind that.

If Rodgers doesn’t end up on the Vikings, do you think he signs elsewhere or retires?

McKenna: The Steelers make more sense than anyone. In that situation, everybody is the right amount of desperate. I don't know that it'll work out. But given that coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh fan base are tired of 10 wins and one-and-done playoff appearances (which is a pretty good life, but not good enough for the Steelers), GM Omar Khan might make the move for Rodgers. And if the Vikings pass on Rodgers, he's looking at New York or Pittsburgh. That's an easy choice. Bring on Tomlin, DK Metcalf, George Pickens and the Terrible Towels.

Vacchiano: I think retirement is a bluff. I think he wants to play. I think he needs to play. He wants to go out in a better way. I also think he needs the attention. He knows that two teams seem to desperately want him — the Steelers and the Giants. And the Steelers won 10 games last year and just added receiver DK Metcalf. So, while it's not nearly as good of a situation as the one he'd get in Minnesota, it's one where he'll have a chance to succeed and win. If they change their minds and he's left with just the Giants … well, maybe then he will retire. I don't think he wants any part of a three-win team where the upside is maybe seven or eight wins, nor do I think he wants another year in the New York market. But if the Vikings punt on him and the Steelers are an option, Rodgers will go to Pittsburgh.

We've seen many versions of the all-time great play out his career on a team we never would have expected, and it usually doesn't end well. What would constitute success for the four-time MVP in 2025?

Vacchiano: Well, he has to stay healthy. There are countless examples of greats breaking down in their final year(s). I think it's going to be about the team, to be honest. If he throws for 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns and his team goes 7-10, it'll be kind of sad. But if he plays relatively well and he leads a team into the playoffs, I think that's a good way to go out. I mean, he won't go out. He'll convince himself to stay another few years. But it'll be successful if he makes his team a contender, even if it doesn't get all the way to the Super Bowl. He can say, "look what I did" — because no matter the circumstances, it'll be all about him.

McKenna: I'm with Ralph on this one. Look at what Rodgers did in New York during a season I think we'd all call catastrophic. In 17 games, he completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That's not all that bad, right? But we're missing a few important stats. Rodgers got one (1) head coach and one (1) general manager fired. His individual success (if you could call it that) didn't make up for the franchise's greater failures. Looking to 2025, Rodgers' final season will be a success if he can get his team a playoff win. It'll be a roaring success if he makes it to the conference championship. And it'll be a legacy-changer if he somehow wins a Super Bowl.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on X at @henrycmckenna .

