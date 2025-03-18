National Football League The 8 biggest bargains in NFL free agency: Bucs, Chargers early winners Updated Mar. 18, 2025 4:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just a week into NFL free agency, the bulk of the major deals are done. There's now an opportunity to evaluate which teams got better and why. Did they throw money at the big names? Did they spend wisely? Strategically? Who played the game the best?

To figure that out, you can start with who got the most bang for their buck. For as many big contracts teams handed out, especially to wide receivers, there were some surprises on the other end of the spectrum. Who went for less, or which deals will age well?

Let's take a look at some of the best bargains of free agency thus far.

8. Titans OG Kevin Zeitler: one year, $9 million ($8.745 million guaranteed)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titans needed interior offensive line help, and badly — especially if they're about to draft a rookie quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Zeitler, even at an advanced age, was the best of the options that made it to free agency. He was economical for the Titans, too.

7. Buccaneers OLB Haason Reddick: one year, $14 million ($12 million guaranteed)

Last year was … weird for Reddick. He was the first to say so in his introductory press conference in Tampa. A fresh situation in an established locker room should be a recipe for success for both parties. Reddick is just a year removed from back-to-back Pro Bowls while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 27 sacks between 2022-2023.

If Tampa Bay can unlock that Reddick, and he's playing next to the monsters the Bucs have on the interior of their defensive line (namely, Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey), then Reddick could easily return to form as a double-digit sack artist. It would make his deal absolute peanuts in comparison to others at his position. Otherwise, this year-long chance won't cost the Bucs anything in the future.

6. Chargers RB Najee Harris: one year, $5.25 million (all guaranteed)

In what was kind of a surprise, the Chargers ended up letting both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards walk in free agency. They didn't always have health on their side, but it seemed that at least one of those players — probably Dobbins — would have been retained for a system like Jim Harbaugh's that runs the ball as much as it does.

Instead, L.A. brought in Harris to be its lead back (for now) and got him at good value. For a guy that's topped 1,000 rushing yards every year he's been in the league, and with how much the running back market has inflated over the past year, getting your starter at this price could end up being a steal.

5. Vikings C Ryan Kelly: two years, $18 million (9.25 million guaranteed)

Suffice it to say, the Minnesota Vikings fortified the trenches in free agency. While their moves defensively don't quite count as bargains, signing both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to rich contracts to lead Brian Flores' defense up front, they also made moves on the interior of the offensive line, an abject weakness in last year's offense. They already have one of the best tackle tandems when Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill are both healthy. Kelly can now anchor it all. Minnesota also brought in guard Will Fries, but he came at a price.

Kelly is a signing that's going incredibly overlooked, especially when you consider the value you're getting. His pact really translates to a one-year deal, with a potential out after this coming 2025 season. If they roll with J.J. McCarthy under center, having a veteran guy in front of him to lean on is the right recipe for success. Should they get one good year out of the 31-year-old Kelly, this deal would be well worth the price.

4. Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw: three years, $31.5 million (13.5 million guaranteed)

Denver's defensive line, and really front seven in general, was its biggest, most pleasant surprise last season. It was stifling. Not to mention, it propelled the Broncos into the playoffs with a rookie quarterback at the helm. In the interest of keeping a strength a strength, they went out and signed Greenlaw to what turned out to be an extremely team-friendly deal that is flexible and really low risk for a player with injury history.

Greenlaw played just two games last year but recorded 120-plus tackles in each of the previous two seasons, while playing 15 games in both campaigns. If the Broncos can get a healthy Greenlaw, they all of a sudden have a formidable inside backer rotation for an already scary defense.

3. Chargers OG Mekhi Becton: two years, $20 million (guaranteed money N/A)

Who knew that all you had to do was move the 6-foot-7 Becton to guard and he'd thrive? Despite having a quintessential tackle build, leave it up to offensive line coach extraordinaire Jeff Stoutland in Philadelphia to see where Becton's traits would manifest. It earned him a new contract protecting Justin Herbert in sunny Los Angeles, where he should be playing between right tackle Joe Alt and next to center Bradley Bozeman. The former is already a young star and the latter is an experienced veteran.

Becton now provides the glue that should keep the interior solid for Herbie. It should also mean good things for free-agent pickup Najee Harris in the backfield, too.

2. Lions CB DJ Reed: three years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

It's no secret the Lions were going to go after corner help after their secondary depth doomed them in the postseason last year. But again, general manager Brad Holmes didn't let a need make him reckless. In average annual value, Reed ranks just 26th now among defensive backs. It's incredible value for a proven player who can not only be a starter on the outside for the Lions, but has already talked about mentoring second-year corner Terrion Arnold.

1. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin: three years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed)

I don't think it's a question that the guy who reportedly turned down $20 million more to stay home is the biggest bargain of free agency. Godwin has injury history, yes, but if he can return to form — he averaged 87 receptions, 1,065 yards from 2019 to 2023 — his $22 million average annual value will pale in comparison to the $29 million AAV fellow WR2 Tee Higgins just got from Cincinnati.

Before suffering a dislocated ankle last October, Godwin was on pace for nearly 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had Higgins played all 17 games, he was on pace for just under 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns himself. Both players are staying in a familiar situation, but only Godwin gave the Bucs a hometown discount.

Carmen Vitali is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

share