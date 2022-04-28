NFL odds: A.J. Brown traded to Eagles; latest Super Bowl, MVP odds

National Football League
A.J. Brown is on the move! During the first round of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans traded the wide receiver to the Philadelphia Eagles

In exchange for the explosive wideout, the Titans received a 2022 third-rounder in addition to the 18th overall pick.

The blockbuster deal had an impact on the Eagles' odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl, which shortened from +5000 down to +4000 at FOX Bet. Philly's odds to win the NFC also moved from +2500 to +2000.

And if you're in the market to throw some cash at next season's MVP, Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts' stock just went up. By giving Hurts one of the League's best receivers in Brown as a top option, the QB's odds to take home the League's top individual honor shrank drastically from +8000 to +5000 at FOX Bet.

In addition to trading for A.J., the Eagles beefed up their defense by drafting Jordan Davis out of the University of Georgia with the 13th overall pick.

