National Football League NFL odds: Super Bowl futures lines for every team after the NFL Draft 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. And hope springs eternal for franchises looking forward to successful seasons after acquiring and moving pieces through one of the NFL's most important events.

Now that fans and gamblers have a better idea of what teams' rosters will look like next season, it's time for everyone to set their sights on Super Bowl LVII.

Will the Buffalo Bills — the team at the top of the oddsboard — be worth their weight in bet slips? Will a long-shot squad like the Detroit Lions pounce all over their opponents all the way to the Big Game?

As all bettors know, the odds always tell the story as it gives us an early look into how the oddsmakers view teams. So let's dive into the futures lines at FOX Bet for every team for Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

SUPER BOWL 2023 CHAMPION ODDS (via FOX Bet) *

Buffalo Bills : +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Kansas City Chiefs : +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Green Bay Packers : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

San Francisco 49ers : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Denver Broncos : +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +1900 ( bet $10 to win $200 total )

Cleveland Browns : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Indianapolis Colts : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Tennessee Titans : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Philadelphia Eagles : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

New England Patriots : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Miami Dolphins : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

New Orleans Saints : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Minnesota Vikings : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Las Vegas Raiders : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Washington Commanders : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +7000 ( bet $10 to win $710 total )

Chicago Bears : +7000 ( bet $10 to win $710 total )

Seattle Seahawks : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

New York Jets : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

New York Giants : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Carolina Panthers : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Jacksonville Jaguars : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Detroit Lions : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Atlanta Falcons : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Houston Texans : +22500 ( bet $10 to win $2,260 total )

* odds as of 5/2/2022

Last season's Super Bowl participants — the Rams and the Bengals — are currently listed at +1000 and +1800, respectively. But as teams beef up their rosters to make a run at next year's Super Bowl, it's the Ravens, Jets and Eagles whose huge moves highlighted this year's NFL draft.

Baltimore got stronger at safety by drafting Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick before drafting center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25. The Ravens also added tackle Daniel Faalele and tight end Isaiah Likely in the fourth round.

FOX Sports betting expert Jason McIntyre noted that bettors should expect the Ravens to bounce back strong next season.

"As long as Baltimore can stay healthy, it will be a tough out in the playoffs," McIntyre stated.

The Jets' and the Eagles' draft moves were perhaps even more major than Baltimore's.

NYJ snagged Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson in the first round, significant additions for an organization that went 4-13 during the 2021 season.

"The New York Jets ended up walking away with three guys that most had ranked in the Top 10 of the draft," FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor explained.

"Those acquisitions shifted all the Jet's odds. Their Super Bowl futures went from 125-1 to 100-1, their odds to win the conference shrank from 66-1 to 50-1 and the team's odds to win the AFC East shortened from 30-1 to 18-1."

McIntyre also loved the Jets' additions — so much so that he thinks it's worth sprinkling a couple of dollars on NYJ to win the Super Bowl.

Another massive draft-day move that impacted Super Bowl futures was the A.J. Brown trade from the Titans to the Eagles. Before the draft, Philly's Super Bowl odds were +5000 at FOX Bet. However, after the 2020 Pro Bowler's departure from the Music City to the City of Brotherly Love, the team's odds shortened to +4000 on draft day. Since the draft concluded, an influx of money has come in on the Eagles, shrinking the team's title odds even more to +3300.

Now that you have a clearer picture of where every NFL team stands, are you ready to throw some cash down on next year's champion? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new " NFL Odds " section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.