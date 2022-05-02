National Football League NFL odds: Four Super Bowl futures bets to make after the NFL Draft 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The 2022 NFL Draft signals that the upcoming NFL season is nearly upon us because next up is the schedule release, at which point it's really time to get excited about the upcoming season.

A few teams totally slayed the draft, and I've identified four as "teams to watch" for the upcoming season. More importantly, worth backing at their current Super Bowl price, aka a couple of early futures bets to make now.

Before you scoff, remember that the Cincinnati Bengals last year were +6000 or more to win the Super Bowl, and they came within a few minutes of pulling that off.

Arizona Cardinals: +2500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Arizona had a sneaky great draft. The Cardinals filled huge needs by upgrading the pass rush and providing depth on the offensive line while adding a potential star TE (Trey McBride). The additions give Kyler Murray's offense another diverse look if they have to play without DeAndre Hopkins in the future. And they added Murray's college buddy WR Hollywood Brown on the outside to replace Christian Kirk.

The division has softened, with Russell Wilson going to the AFC, San Francisco rebuilding around Trey Lance and the Rams with a potential Super Bowl hangover.

New York Jets: +10000 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Almost every season, someone in the NFL goes from the basement to the penthouse. The Bengals went from 4-11 to the Super Bowl last year. Teams with young QBs often catch the league by surprise. And it's much easier to build a formidable roster when the quarterback is on a rookie deal.

Of course, this is all contingent upon the QB becoming a star. Baker Mayfield did it briefly; Joe Burrow looks like the real thing. The Jets have 11 new offensive starters from the 2019 season and 10 new starters on defense. If Zach Wilson plays well, the Jets will surprise some people, mainly because their defense will significantly improve.

Baltimore Ravens: +1900 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $200 total)

The Ravens suffered more injuries in the secondary and at running back than any team in the league — down to their third-string quarterback in late December. After an 8-3 start, the Ravens lost six straight late, with five losses coming by three points or fewer. I see some positive regression on the way, especially after the team's strong draft.

There are questions at the receiver spot after shipping Hollywood Brown out of town, but Lamar Jackson is betting on himself and playing for a long-term contract.

Look for the Ravens to win the division, given the Steelers' uncertainty at QB, the history of Super Bowl losers struggling (Bengals) and the Browns unlikely to have QB DeShaun Watson due to suspension.

As long as Baltimore can stay healthy, it will be a tough out in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles: +3300 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

The Eagles crushed the draft, picking up the best two defenders from Georgia's No. 1 defense. Philadelphia also traded for stud WR A.J. Brown, giving Jalen Hurts a legit No. 1 option.

The Cowboys feasted on opponent turnovers last year, and they're doubtful to duplicate that. Plus, Dallas lost starters all over the offense (specifically WR) and defense. If the Eagles' offensive line can stay healthy and Hurts can make the leap after one year as a starter, the NFC East is theirs, which means hosting a playoff game.

