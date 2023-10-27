National Football League
Jets' Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol, will play vs. Giants
National Football League

Jets' Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol, will play vs. Giants

Published Oct. 27, 2023 12:57 p.m. ET

New York Jets starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday both Gardner and Reed are "good to go" after practicing fully this week.

Gardner missed New York’s 20-14 victory over Philadelphia two weeks ago after being a late addition to the injury report with what was first called an "illness" by the team. But symptoms worsened for last year’s AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and it was determined he had a concussion.

Reed sat out two games after being injured in the Jets’ 23-20 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 1.

The return of both Gardner and Reed is a big boost for the Jets’ defense, which had Bryce Hall, Craig James and Tae Hayes replace them. The backups played well, but Gardner and Reed form one of the league’s top CB duos when healthy.

"It does allow flexibility on the defense, and it allows you to do some things you normally wouldn’t without those two guys," Saleh said.

Rookie OL Joe Tippmann, the Jets’ second-round pick in April, was ruled out for the game with an injured quadriceps. He started the last four games at right guard and will likely be replaced by either Billy Turner or Wes Schweitzer.

Wide receiver Irvin Charles, a special teams standout, is doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
New York Jets

