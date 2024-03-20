National Football League Jets fan goes viral after ordering breakfast sandwich delivery for WR Mike Williams Published Mar. 20, 2024 5:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL teams taking unusual measures to recruit key free agents is nothing new. But one New York Jets fan took things to a whole new level when he heard his team was set to bring in wide receiver Mike Williams for a visit just days after Williams was released from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt, who co-hosts a popular Jets YouTube show with his friend Mike Levy, had also built up a significant following on X, formerly Twitter, under the moniker @NYJ_Matt. So he decided to use his platform — and his Doordash meal delivery budget — to attempt to entice Williams further. As Williams' scheduled Tuesday visit with the Jets approached, Matt placed an order for a Taylor Ham breakfast sandwich — a New York-area staple — to be delivered to Jets team headquarters in Florham Park, New Jersey.

"The Jets really needed a second wide receiver, and on my account, I like to keep it fun," Matt told FOX Sports. "And I'm like, ‘Hey, what is one creative way to kind of get him to want to sign with the Jets? He flies in tomorrow morning, it'd be funny if he had a breakfast sandwich waiting for him in New Jersey."

(Unlike co-host Levy, who goes by @NYJMike on social media, Matt prefers his last name to not be published and reiterated that request when contacted by FOX Sports.)

Matt then publicized his order to his over 30,000 followers on X, along with the note he added in the "special instructions" portion of the order when he heard Williams was reportedly also set to visit the Carolina Panthers, contrasting Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

"And then it kind of went crazy from there," Matt said.

And that was how Matt inadvertently woke up his sick fianceé the following morning by giving detailed instructions to a Doordash driver about how to deliver an order to an NFL team headquarters.

Fortunately for Matt, the sandwich was not only eventually delivered to Jets security, it then ended up in the hands of the Jets' social media team, which started circulating the sandwich delivery further. Soon, media outlets started picking it up, and Matt's follower count started to grow.

Then, just before 5 p.m. ET, reports emerged that Williams was indeed signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Jets, giving New York the big-bodied wide receiver opposite young star Garrett Wilson that Matt had hoped for.

Almost immediately, Matt's mentions started getting flooded with praise over his sandwich order. Not only did media personalities who had picked up on the breakfast sandwich bit weigh in, but so did some of Williams' new Jets teammates including star cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Michael Carter.

Williams, who later told reporters he had also become aware of the meal waiting for him with the Jets through social media before arriving to New Jersey, also played into the bit. Though Williams had reportedly eaten twice already during his several-hours-long visit with the Jets on Wednesday, he received Matt's breakfast sandwich order and chowed down on it immediately after signing his contract, joking that it's what sealed his decision to sign with New York.

"I don't think I actually changed his opinion," Matt said, chuckling. "I think he was signing with the Jets either way. But even if it was a .01% of, ‘Wow, this fanbase is kind of crazy and really wants to win,’ that's awesome for him to see.

"But I just ordered a breakfast sandwich. It's all on Jets Twitter blowing up that post, sharing it — I'm so lucky my name got tied to it. It's honestly a team effort. Everybody on Jets Twitter deserves this win, and at the end of the day, [our team] got a better player maybe because of it."

The breakfast sandwich content did not slow down, either. The Jets' official X page changed its profile picture to one of Williams' half-eaten sandwich. Later that evening, as Williams attended a nearby Brooklyn Nets home game, the NBA team's social media administrator hand-delivered another breakfast sandwich to Williams' courtside seats.

As for Matt, he said he's still processing the surreal moment. Though he said he's had some slightly viral moments on his account before, he's never experienced the exposure or the follower boost (he estimates a growth by about 3400, or roughly 10%, since the breakfast sandwich episode started) like he did thanks to this stunt. Major brands, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Verizon and DoorDash itself, have weighed in. Matt said he hopes to meet Williams at some point over the next year and thank the new Jets player personally for signing with Matt's favorite team.

The story has another heartwarming ending as well. Amid reports free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney was visiting the Jets on Wednesday, several other fans attempted to copy Matt's stunt and ordered food to be delivered to the Jets' facility. (Matt himself, though, made it clear on social media that he would not be making repeat orders for other Jets free agency targets.) That prompted the Jets to encourage fans to, instead of sending them more food, make a donation to a food bank the team has partnered with.

