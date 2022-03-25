National Football League How Los Angeles Rams plan to repeat as Super Bowl champions 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

After watching the dizzying movement of big-time players throughout the league this offseason, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead acknowledged that perhaps the rest of the NFL has caught up with his team’s ultra-aggressive approach to roster-building.

That means eschewing high draft picks for premium players in their prime. "F--- them picks" as Snead had printed on the T-shirt he wore during the Rams’ parade after their Super Bowl win.

The league has certainly followed suit.

The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper. The Seattle Seahawks shipped Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Green Bay Packers sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers traded for Khalil Mack. The Colts traded for Matt Ryan after moving Carson Wentz to Washington.

And then this week, the Kansas City Chiefs sent Tyreek Hill to Miami, where the electric receiver mentioned Snead’s catchy slogan during his introductory press conference.

"When there are teams having success, people will start saying, ‘Hey, is that maybe a blueprint we can follow?" Snead told FOX Sports this week. "I’m not saying everyone is following the Rams, per se. But it has seemed like over the last probably five years, we’ve started seeing more movement with known players — players that in the past maybe spent a career with an organization.

"We’ve had our own offseason going on, and sometimes you get in your own silo. But it does seem like this offseason in particular that there’s been a lot of aggressive, ‘Let’s do something that will really move the needle and impact our team.’ It’s a very competitive league, and everyone is trying to get that edge."

The Rams used an aggressive approach to roster-building in winning the team’s first Super Bowl title under coach Sean McVay, showing a willingness to give up high picks in trading for such frontline players as Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller. The team also signed big-name free agents such as Odell Beckham Jr., Leonard Floyd, Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods and Eric Weddle.

This offseason for L.A. has been more about bringing back foundational players, including center Brian Allen, left tackle Joe Noteboom and returner Brandon Powell.

The Rams also inked Stafford to a team-friendly, four-year $160 million contract extension and, according to Snead, are in negotiations with superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald on a new deal that would keep him in the fold long-term.

"I was just trying to find something that felt good for both sides," Stafford said about his new deal. "And we were able to add players and pieces around me, and still take care of all the things you want to take care of as a professional player. It was great. I’m just happy to be a part of this organization for the foreseeable future."

Everything has not gone perfectly, however. The Rams wanted to keep edge rusher Von Miller, but he signed a lucrative contract with the Buffalo Bills. Miller was a top priority, but after losing out to Buffalo, Snead said the team pivoted to signing big-bodied receiver Allen Robinson II in free agency.

The addition of Robinson made Woods expendable, and the Rams traded the popular receiver and Los Angeles native to the Tennessee Titans.

"There’s a few variables involved when you move on from a pillar player like Robert," Snead said. "Obviously, cap situation being one. The diversity of skill-set being another — with our five eligibles and trying to bring in different genres to help us move the ball, get first downs, have explosives and touchdowns.

"Also, the continued evolution of our players like Van Jefferson that are on rookie contracts. Those three variables really come into that decision."

Snead said he would like to bring back Beckham in free agency. The Rams also are reportedly talking with recently released Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, a Southern California native who plays a position of need for the team.

"We want to be able to keep as many foundational pieces in place, while not being naïve to the fact that it’s a brand-new year," Rams coach McVay said. "Even though we have the same goal, there will be new challenges, and you start from square one.

"There’s going to be a lot of turnover, whether that be from our players or our coaching staff. But I think those are things that I’m excited about building and moving towards being the best version of the 2022 Rams that we can be."

Along with Miller, in free agency the Rams have lost cornerback Darious Williams (Jaguars), guard Austin Blythe (Panthers), defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (Chargers), tight end Johnny Mundt (Vikings), edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Texans) and punter Johnny Hekker (Panthers).

Having lost several role players, Snead and the Rams will likely have to lean on recently drafted young players and develop them into significant contributors if they are to repeat as champs.

The team got little production from a 2021 draft class that included receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Ernest Jones, cornerback Robert Rochell, receiver Jacob Harris, defensive lineman Earnest Brown and running back Jake Funk.

While they do not have a first-round selection until 2024, the Rams do have eight picks in this year’s draft, including four compensatory picks. So, it will be imperative for Snead and the rest of his personnel staff to identify players who can contribute immediately.

"We will always look to develop from within, and then we’ll look to see if there’s someone on the outside that can add to the arsenal," Snead said. "It doesn’t necessarily have to be in free agency or trade. It can be in the draft.

"That’s the positive of the offseason: The first game is not until September, so we still have some months on the timeline to try and add to our arsenal."

The Super Bowl champs adding to their arsenal is a scary thought, one that seems to have spurred several other teams to try to keep up — by following the Rams' blueprint.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @eric_d_williams.

