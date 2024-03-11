National Football League
Giants acquire pass rusher Brian Burns from Panthers, sign him to five-year contract extension
National Football League

Giants acquire pass rusher Brian Burns from Panthers, sign him to five-year contract extension

Updated Mar. 11, 2024 8:25 p.m. ET

The New York Giants have agreed to acquire edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Burns is getting a five-year contract worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million in guarantees, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be completed until Wednesday.

[2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far]

Burns, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, will sign his franchise tag to facilitate the deal. Burns becomes the second-highest paid defensive end in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burns, who turns 26 next month, had 46 sacks in five seasons in Carolina.

The Giants land a marquee defensive player on a day they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to the Eagles.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes