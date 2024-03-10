National Football League Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces his retirement after 12-year career Published Mar. 10, 2024 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday after 12 seasons, all with the same team.

Cox, who came into the league as a first-round pick out of Mississippi State, ended his career as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

He was named as a Pro Bowler for six straight seasons from 2015-2020 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2018. He was also named a second-team All-Pro three times and was named as a member of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Across his 12-year career, Cox played in 188 games with 182 starts, which is the second most ever by an Eagles defensive player behind just his longtime teammate Brandon Graham (195).

He finished with 70 sacks, 88 tackles for loss, 16 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and over 500 combined tackles. His 70 sacks put him fifth on the Eagles' all-time sacks list, trailing just Reggie White (124), Trent Cole (85 1/2), Clyde Simmons (76), and Graham (73) all-time.

In the 2010s, Cox was one of just two players in the league with more than 45 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. The other is three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Cox's announcement on Sunday morning comes just a week after Eagles center Jason Kelce shared the news that he would be retiring as well, resulting in the end of an era.

The two lifetime Eagles players were both integral pieces of the teams' two Super Bowl runs, including their 2018 Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

Both players walked away from the game after having a successful 2023 season. Despite turning 33 during his final NFL season, Cox still started 15 games and had five sacks, 17 QB hits, three TFLs and 33 combined tackles.

"To Eagles fans everywhere – there is not a fan base in all of sports that is as passionate as you. You are intense and demanding, but it's because of how much you care. After spending my career here, I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. I'll never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field, or the roar of the crowd after making a big play," Cox shared in his social media post announcing his retirement.

