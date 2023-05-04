National Football League Dexter Lawrence, Giants agree to massive $90M extension Updated May. 4, 2023 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants locked up one of their defensive linchpins for the foreseeable future on Thursday, agreeing to a four-year, $90 million extension with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

It includes $60 million guaranteed, with ESPN first reporting the deal.

This extension puts Lawrence third among NFL defensive linemen in average annual salary ($22.5 million) behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($31.6 million) and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans ($23.5 million) and tying Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders ($22.5 million).

Lawrence is coming off a breakout season for the Giants, who made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years this past season. Totaling 68 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, he earned his first Pro Bowl Game selection.

The Giants selected Lawrence with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. This deal comes two months after New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones, who it also selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, to a four-year, $160 million deal.

