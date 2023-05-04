National Football League
Dexter Lawrence, Giants agree to massive $90M extension
National Football League

Dexter Lawrence, Giants agree to massive $90M extension

Updated May. 4, 2023 5:25 p.m. ET

The New York Giants locked up one of their defensive linchpins for the foreseeable future on Thursday, agreeing to a four-year, $90 million extension with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

It includes $60 million guaranteed, with ESPN first reporting the deal.

This extension puts Lawrence third among NFL defensive linemen in average annual salary ($22.5 million) behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($31.6 million) and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans ($23.5 million) and tying Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders ($22.5 million).

Lawrence is coming off a breakout season for the Giants, who made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years this past season. Totaling 68 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, he earned his first Pro Bowl Game selection.

The Giants selected Lawrence with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. This deal comes two months after New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones, who it also selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, to a four-year, $160 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Giants
Dexter Lawrence
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Alex Morgan says USWNT will have its 'best ever' team at 2023 World Cup

Alex Morgan says USWNT will have its 'best ever' team at 2023 World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes