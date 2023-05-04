Dexter Lawrence, Giants agree to massive $90M extension
The New York Giants locked up one of their defensive linchpins for the foreseeable future on Thursday, agreeing to a four-year, $90 million extension with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.
It includes $60 million guaranteed, with ESPN first reporting the deal.
This extension puts Lawrence third among NFL defensive linemen in average annual salary ($22.5 million) behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($31.6 million) and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans ($23.5 million) and tying Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders ($22.5 million).
Lawrence is coming off a breakout season for the Giants, who made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years this past season. Totaling 68 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, he earned his first Pro Bowl Game selection.
The Giants selected Lawrence with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. This deal comes two months after New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones, who it also selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, to a four-year, $160 million deal.
-
2023 NFL odds: Buy Aaron Rodgers, Jets to win AFC East; sell Giants next season
Eagles, Seahawks among Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFC teams after 2023 draft
Micah Parsons skipping Cowboys workouts to add weight, change positions to defensive end
-
Eli Manning says Giants can win Super Bowl with Daniel Jones
Bucs mourn Shaq Barrett's daughter
Texans post-draft depth chart analysis: Houston shaping to be more competitive in 2023
-
Devin White has 'champagne problems,' Bucs LB coach says
Across sports, beasts of the east are reigning supreme
Aaron Rodgers raves about first week as a New York Jet: 'I can't believe it's real'
-
2023 NFL odds: Buy Aaron Rodgers, Jets to win AFC East; sell Giants next season
Eagles, Seahawks among Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFC teams after 2023 draft
Micah Parsons skipping Cowboys workouts to add weight, change positions to defensive end
-
Eli Manning says Giants can win Super Bowl with Daniel Jones
Bucs mourn Shaq Barrett's daughter
Texans post-draft depth chart analysis: Houston shaping to be more competitive in 2023
-
Devin White has 'champagne problems,' Bucs LB coach says
Across sports, beasts of the east are reigning supreme
Aaron Rodgers raves about first week as a New York Jet: 'I can't believe it's real'